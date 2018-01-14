‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Kidnapped Baby, Nathan’s Death and Nelle Cause Maxie’s Breakdown

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Nathan’s (Ryan Paevey) death will have severe repercussions for his wife, Maxie (Kirsten Storms). Not only will she be heartbroken at losing the love of her life, but their baby may be kidnapped as well. Fans know that Maxie has been struggling with premonitions and dreams about harm coming to the baby, and it seems as if her motherly instincts are spot on. What should have been the start of their dream family, is turning out to be a nightmare. Of course, things will only get worse once Nelle (Chloe Lanier) steps into the picture.

By now, most fans know that Ryan Paevey will probably be leaving GH, according to Daytime Confidential’s Jamey Giddens. There is speculation that the mad chase for his father Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) will lead to his untimely death. One should also not count out that his half-brother Peter August (Wes Ramsey) could have something to do with his demise. Either way, Maxie will be left alone and pregnant. She will out of her mind with grief and will have to deal with the stress of raising this baby on her own. However, General Hospital spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, indicate that there may not be a baby to raise if Nelle gets her evil way.

Nathan's taking a HUGE risk today, West Coast. Is finding Faison worth the danger he's putting his family in? #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/sHVZbpBlop — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 12, 2018

Most GH viewers have been questioning the timing of the fact that Nelle and Maxie are pregnant at the same time. Could this be a coincidence on the part of this ABC soap opera’s writers? General Hospital spoilers tease that this will form part of an arc where Maxie’s baby may be kidnapped, why else have the two women pregnant at the same time? The rumor mill states that there is a possibility that Chloe may lose her child and end up taking Maxie’s baby.

Chloe’s only hold of Michael right now is the baby. If something happens to the baby, her meal ticket vanishes. She has proven herself capable of plotting terrible things in the past, kidnapping would be a walk in the park for her. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Nelle may swap the babies after her baby dies. Maxie would then think that she lost both her husband and her baby. Wouldn’t that be enough to drive anyone over the edge?