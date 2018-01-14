‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Cane And Lily Reunite, But What About Baby Sam?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers state that Lily (Christel Khalil) went to Paris with Abby (Melissa Ordway) for a Brash & Sassy business trip. As you can imagine, Cane (Daniel Goddard) was bummed out as he thought this could pump the brakes on his reunion with Lily.

According to Soap Central, Billy gives Cane a great idea — he should fly to Paris and declare his love for Lily. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Cane thinks it’s a great idea. He believes that being in Paris would set the romantic mood.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Cane leaves Billy (Jason Thompson) in charge at Chancellor Industries. Before leaving, he asks J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) to watch over Billy at work.

Cane doesn’t want to lose his chance to win his wife back. And, Lily feels the same way. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lily isn’t expecting Cane to follow her to Paris, so when he shows up, it’s a nice surprise.

When Cane gets to Paris, he has trouble finding Lily. Young and the Restless spoilers state that they come close a few times, but end up missing each other. As a last resort, Cane calls Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and asks her for help.

At first, Victoria wasn’t sure if helping him was a good idea. Cane begs her to help and discloses that he’s paid for what he did to his wife. He just wants to make things right. Eventually, Victoria helps him by giving him the location of Lily’s photo shoot.

The long-awaited reunion happens and it was worth the wait, but the Young and the Restless fans wonder what this means for baby Sam. Will Lily end up adopting the infant?

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Lily has wanted to get back together with Cane for quite awhile. She only hesitated because she wasn’t sure how to feel about baby Sam. The infant is a product of her husband’s infidelity. She knows that if she reunites with Cane, Sam has to be part of the package.

Does that mean Lily is ready to play mother to Juliet’s (Laur Allen) baby? It certainly looks that way. We’ll have to wait to see how it plays out on Young and the Restless next week.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.