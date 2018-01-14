Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton 2018: Gavin Rossdale’s Ex Becoming ‘Insecure’, ‘The Voice’ Coach Got Stuck In Mud

Speculations about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton allegedly calling off their wedding plans have been making rounds online these past few days. There are even claims stating that the pair is now on a “verge of a split” two years since they confirmed their relationship to the public. Now, new reports claim that the estranged wife of Gavin Rossdale is “becoming more and more insecure these days.”

Rumors have it that Gwen Stefani has become very apprehensive about her relationship with Blake Shelton. Life & Style claimed that the “Hollaback Girl” singer does not like seeing Miranda Lambert’s estranged husband becoming so close to Chloe Kohanski. An unnamed source told the publication that the couple has been fighting over Blake’s relationship with The Voice Season 13 winner.

“She started panicking about all the details — and about her future with Blake,” the insider claimed. Gwen Stefani previously shared to Glamour Magazine she is afraid that her current relationship would fail just like her first marriage. Citing irreconcilable differences, the girlfriend of Blake Shelton filed for divorce from Gavin Rossdale in 2015. The split also happened amid the rumors claiming that Gavin cheated on his wife with their children’s nanny.

“The intention of being married is the vow, right? You want to put everything into it to make it a success.”

The same tipster even claimed that Chloe Kohanski was the main reason why Gwen Stefani canceled their wedding plans. However, a Gossip Cop source described these rumors as “ridiculous” and fabricated. The news outlet also stated that it is impossible for Blake Shelton and Chloe to have romantic ties right now since The Voice alum is currently seeing someone outside showbiz.

Neither Blake Shelton nor Gwen Stefani has commented on these reports yet. Therefore, devoted followers of the couple should take these rumors lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani shared a clip of Blake Shelton along with her son, Kingston, through an Instagram Story earlier this month. The video featured the 41-year-old American country singer’s car stuck in the mud. “What happened? What did you do?” the former partner of Gavin Rossdale asked.

The “God Gave Me You” singer said Kingston accidentally took the vehicle in “the middle of the frozen pond” while he was trying to teach his girlfriend’s son how to drive. E! Online reported that Gwen visited Blake’s farm in Oklahoma after New Year’s Day along with her three sons – Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3. The couple also spent Christmas together. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton!