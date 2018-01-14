Princess Diana Helped Bring Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Together, Psychics Claim

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s romance is a fairytale brought to life, but is it also a love story written in the stars? Psychic twins Terry and Linda Jamison revealed details about their conversations with Princess Diana, in which she allegedly told them that she was the matchmaker for her son and his fiancée.

The Jamisons told the Daily Star Online that Princess Diana revealed to them that she “helped bring” Harry and Meghan together.

Interestingly, Debbie Frank, an astrologer close to the Princess of Wales, came forward with an account of her own interactions with Diana during her lifetime. Debbie said that when Diana was still alive, she asked her to look at Harry’s star chart when he was only 6-years-old and saw that America was in his future. The link was said to have thrilled Diana.

Years later, that American link turned out to be none other than Meghan. At the time the reading was made, Diana and her astrologer thought that he would be heading to the U.S. for his studies, adding that the royal thought Harry might be attending Harvard.

Debbie looked at Harry’s and William’s charts from 1989 and until Diana’s untimely death in 1997. The duo often met at restaurants to talk about Debbie’s findings or they would discuss it over the phone.

Princess Diana and her astrologer saw a link to America in Prince Harry’s star chart. Jeremy Selwyn / Getty Images

As for Meghan and Harry’s future life as a married couple, the Jamison twins claimed Diana is worried Harry might give into temptation, but that Meghan must stay strong and not give up on Harry. The psychics, who say ghosts communicate with them by taking control of their hands and writing messages, said Diana advises Harry and Meghan to seek counsel whenever they go through challenges in their marriage. Diana also allegedly spoke about her failed marriage with Prince Charles, saying she was not “prepared or strong enough” to face the challenges of marriage. She added that Harry’s brother, William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, will be very helpful and supportive.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles divorced on August 28, 1996. Fox Photos / Getty Images

Ultimately, it is said that Princess Diana believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will manage, adding that she thinks Harry and Meghan are lucky to have found a soulmate and confidant in each other.

Terry and Linda Jamison claimed to have predicted the terror attack in Las Vegas and New York last year, as well as the earthquake in Mexico, and the sexual assault scandal in Hollywood.