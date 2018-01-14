‘General Hospital’ Star Emme Rylan Reveals Thoughts On The Dangerous Side Of Lulu’s New Career

General Hospital spoilers tease exciting weeks ahead as Port Charles residents deal with a new threat. Nathan (Ryan Paevey) just learned who his father is. Instead of making him feel relieved, the man who fathered him will haunt him.

The search for Faison in General Hospital is on, and Lulu (Emme Rylan) is one his pursuers. Lulu has a new career, and being an investigative journalist seems like the right venue for her talents. Over the past weeks, Lulu teamed up with Maxie (Kirsten Storms) to pursue different leads. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, General Hospital star Emme Rylan shared her thoughts about Lulu’s new career including its dangerous side.

In a previous episode of General Hospital, Lulu and Maxie landed in jail while wearing Hazmat suits. Rylan revealed she loved that scene between Lulu and Maxie, and that it was “super-fun” for her. As for Lulu’s new career, Rylan reveals she loves it too and that she is excited about it. According to her, this career seems to be a good fit for Lulu who has not been involved in dangerous and daring scenes for a long time. Rylan explains Lulu found something “she’s supposed to be doing which is huge.

General Hospital spoilers tease Lulu’s new career will cause major issues with her relationship with Dante, and Rylan explains Lulu is not trying to scare her man. Lulu understands why Dante is afraid. The actress explains that Lulu feels the same about Dante’s job as a cop. In the same way that Lulu thinks Dante excels at upholding the law, she also believes she can make it big as an investigative journalist.

Nathan's taking a HUGE risk today, West Coast. Is finding Faison worth the danger he's putting his family in? #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/sHVZbpBlop — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 12, 2018

As for what the future holds for Lulu and Peter (Wes.Ramsey) in General Hospital, Rylan didn’t have much to say. However, she acknowledged how fun it was to work with the actor who is always professional when it comes to the job.

This week in General Hospital, there will be more exciting scenes for Lulu. S Dr. Obrecht will be terrified, and Maxie will feel terrorized. The week will end with the bombshell involving Nathan’s paternity going public. Everyone will try to stop the news from spreading but it’s too late. As a result, there will be a lot of terrified people in General Hospital in the upcoming episodes.