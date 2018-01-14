Ford is bringing back the Ford Ranger in the U.S. amidst high demand for mid-sized trucks in the market. The U.S. version of the 2019 Ford Ranger made its first public appearance at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, and while it looked similar to the Ranger model sold in other countries, several adjustments have been made to cater to the needs and tastes of American buyers.

Mid-size pickups are gaining momentum in the market, and Ford is getting back in the game with the 2019 Ford Ranger. The company announced the Ranger’s exit in 2011, saying a compact pickup truck wouldn’t be a strong contender in the market given a full-sized truck such as the F-150 was readily available for every need. For seven years, auto companies such as General Motors and Toyota dominated the mid-size pickup department, but Ford is set to make a reemergence with its 2019 Ranger.

External Features

Externally, the 2019 Ford Ranger has the same look and feel as its international counterpart, except that it looks more aggressive. It also takes notes from its larger cousin, the F-150, with its high-mounted handle on its aluminum tailgate.

Engine

The Ranger has Ford’s Terrain Management System just like the F-150 Raptor. According to Motortrend, it houses the second generation 2.3-liter twin-scroll, four-cylinder EcoBoost engine. The Ranger will come in two- and four-wheel drive versions.

Interior, Infotainment System

The five-passenger truck boasts a steel body like the global version. The interior also got an upgrade in terms of its steering wheel and shifter. The rear seats also have waterproof storage compartments underneath. The 2019 Ford Ranger’s infotainment system is integrated with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa. It also comes with a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot that can accommodate up to 10 devices.

Safety measures

The new 2019 Ford Ranger boasts even more safety features compared to its 2011 predecessor. All Ranger variants—XL, XLT, and Lariat trims—are installed with an automatic emergency braking system and a rearview camera. It also offers adaptive cruise controls, lane-keep assist, lane-departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring to ensure safe and smooth driving despite the truck’s size.

Rick Bolt, Ranger’s program engineer, describes the truck as “best-in-class.”

“We made this a serious truck. We expect best-in-class payload when we launch.”

Availability

According to CNET, the 2019 Ford Ranger is expected to be available at dealers in the first quarter of 2019.