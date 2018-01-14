Bullet Pierced Through St. Louis County Home, Striking An 8-Year-Old Girl

St. Louis County Police officials say that an 8-year-old girl was rushed to a hospital after a bullet pierced through her bedroom while she was sleeping and struck her. WKYC TV reported that around 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, January 10, multiple shots were fired at a home in the 10400 block of Count Drive in the Castle Point neighborhood.

One of the bullets pierced through the wall of a bedroom where Aneria Page was sleeping and struck her in the leg.

Emergency medical services arrived at the scene after a 911 call was placed and the county’s ShotSpotter detected gunfire. Paramedics transported Aneria to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her father, Eddie Page, stated that she is expected to be okay, but he says the entire family is now terrified after the ordeal.

Officials say that Page, his wife, and four other children were in the home when a shooter or shooters began shooting at their home, but it was reported that no one else was injured.

Page stated that he was terrified after learning that his daughter was shot in the leg while she was sleeping in her bedroom. He thought she was going to die, and he was “very scared.”

He went on to say that the shots came from the back of the house and St. Louis County Police officials discovered 16 gun casings. He added that he has no idea who may have wanted to harm him and his family because he says that he and his wife work full-time at their cleaning business, and they “don’t mess with nobody.”

Michelle Thomas, who lives just a few houses away from the page family, also stated that the family doesn’t bother anyone.

“They are very nice kids. We don’t have any problems with them. We just speak to them and they speak back at us,” she said.

Thomas added that she “thanks the Lord that she [Page] is still living and her family is all right.”

Authorities believe that the home may have been targeted, but no one has been arrested for the shooting at this time.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is conducting an investigation, according to KMOV.

If anyone has information regarding the shooting, you are urged to contact St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.