Drake Reportedly Accepts Former Porn Star’s Baby Boy As His After Controversial Paternity Test [Rumors]

Looks like Drake is officially a father. The “Hotline Bling” rapper reportedly accepted that he is, in fact, the father of Sophie Brussaux’s baby boy.

In a recent report by BET, it has been alleged that the 31-year-old Canadian rapper might have confirmed that he has a son with former French adult star Sophie Brussaux, also known as Rosee Divine.

According to the webloid, Drake’s recent social media actions seemingly suggest that the pair has finally settled their differences for the sake of the baby. Apparently, the “No Frauds” rapper followed Sophie’s Instagram account after a bitter and public fight. There were also claims that the whole family is currently on a vacation in Dubai.

Prior to that, Drake reportedly sent a private jet for Sophie in order to meet him and take a paternity test. The former porn star even shared several photos of herself and the baby boarding what seems to be a private plane. In her post, Sophie proudly said that her baby is living a good life at such a young age.

With Drake’s recent gestures towards Sophie, many are speculating that the paternity test came out positive and that he is now stepping up for the baby boy.

Drake and Sophie have been reportedly dating on and off for nine years. Although the rapper has never really confirmed their romance, sources claimed they were more than just friends.

However, when the former porn star announced that she’s pregnant with Drake’s baby, the rapper vehemently denied her claims. Drake and his team even slammed Sophie for her “questionable background” and “multiple relationships.” Fans of the rapper also accused Sophie of using her pregnancy to get money and American citizenship.

Following the backlash of her pregnancy announcement, Sophie released a series of text messages from Drake. In their exchange, the former adult star insisted that she will “not kill the baby” just to “indulge” the rapper.

Sophie also hired a lawyer who claimed at that time that they were in direct contact with Drake and his team regarding the issue, adding that she wanted to stay away from all drama as much as possible.

Sophie’s baby boy was born on October 24, 2017, which also happens to be Drake’s birthday. So far, the rapper has yet to personally confirm the rumors.