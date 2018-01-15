Kylie Jenner Baby Update: Travis Scott Will Reportedly Be At Girlfriend’s Side During Last Pregnancy Days

Kylie Jenner is expected to welcome her first child in February and talks about her alleged last pregnancy days are getting wilder and wilder by the minute. Despite all the previous scoops claiming that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her baby daddy Travis Scott are having some major relationship trouble, a new report revealed that the rapper will be spending time with his girlfriend before their baby arrives.

According to a Hollywood Life source, the 20-year-old TV personality is thrilled that Travis Scott will be by her side to spend the last few pre-baby days with her. The insider shared that “Travis has got a few weeks break from his tour right now, so she’s getting to spend some time with him which is great.”

This recent claim seemingly proves that the soon-to-be parents’ relationship is still going strong despite talks that their romance is slowly going down the drain. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott breakup rumors first started when the 25-year-old rapper seemed to not be spending a lot of time with his very pregnant girlfriend. Rumor has it that Kylie Jenner is not too happy that her baby daddy is always fully booked, even during the holidays.

However, Gossip Cop quickly slammed the report, stating that there is absolutely no truth to all the claims. The site went on to say that even though Kylie Jenner would clearly prefer to have Travis Scott by her side during special occasions, she understands fully that rapper has to fulfill his engagements. Being a businesswoman herself, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is reportedly quite open-minded with these kinds of situations.

In fact, the Hollywood Life source added that “It’s been super tough having him away throughout the pregnancy, but she knows that’s part and parcel of dating a musician.”

Just like any other reports regarding Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy, this has yet to be verified.

morning ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy has definitely made some interesting reactions. Some were happy for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to have finally met someone who they think is not a freeloader like her ex-boyfriend Tyga. But some believe that the Kylie Lip Kit mogul is too young to start her own family.