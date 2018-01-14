WWE Rumors: Former World Champion ‘Fired’ At Tonight’s TNA Taping — Could Be Headed To WWE

There are always those who don’t quite make it in WWE and end up finding success elsewhere, but it sure seems like they also always find their way back home. Ethan Carter III didn’t really make a huge name for himself until he landed in TNA Impact Wrestling back in 2013, and he has won multiple titles during that time. Now, his time with the company is over and it appears as if he is heading back to where things really got started.

Tonight, Impact Wrestling held the tapings of a number of weeks of episodes and it led to the reveal of the “Feast or Fired” briefcases. As reported by Wrestling Inc., Eli Drake was the first to open his briefcase and he earned a shot at the TNA Tag Team Titles with a partner of his choice.

Petey Williams opened his briefcase second and he was awarded a shot at the X-Division Championship. That led to Ethan Carter III opening up his briefcase and finding out that he was fired which meant Moose earned a shot at the Impact Global Championship.

Of course, storyline-wise, this didn’t sit well with EC3 who didn’t want to accept the fate handed to him by the briefcase. Eventually, he knew that he had no choice but to take what was given to him.

Scoop #43: Moose and EC3 open their cases simultaneously Moose receives a World Title Shot EC3 is Fired pic.twitter.com/WgPt3aoqJi — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 14, 2018

After a bit of stalling, Ethan Carter III spoke to the crowd and shook the hand of Jeremy Borash who had come into the ring. That is when things turned ugly.

Update 41: He accepts his fate. Being fired can light a spark that leads to greatness. Shakes JB’s hand, then hits him with the case repeatedly. Brian Cage comes out and wrecks EC3. pic.twitter.com/zgluoEQ9S2 — TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) January 14, 2018

From there, it was obvious that his “firing” was more than just a storyline and that he’s pretty much done with TNA Impact Wrestling.

Update 42: EC3 walks around ringside hugging fans as his music plays. He also hugs some of the staff. Seems to be his curtain call. — TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) January 14, 2018

While his exact destination is not yet known, Ethan Carter III is rumored to be heading to WWE. Back in December, Wrestling Observer, by way of Metro, reported that both EC3 and Bobby Lashley could be on their way to WWE sometime in 2018.

This is purely speculation at this time, but Carter’s career in Impact Wrestling coming to an end tonight does add some to all this. Fansided reported that EC3 being “fired” could end up being all part of an angle, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him end up in WWE.

Ethan Carter III was signed by WWE years ago and was a part of the rosters for Ohio Valley Wrestling and NXT as Derrick Bateman before being released in May of 2013. Since then, he’s had quite a nice career for himself on the independent circuit as well as in TNA Impact Wrestling, but there is a change coming. After being on the bad end of the “Feast or Fired” briefcases, the rumors are heating up that EC3 may be heading back.