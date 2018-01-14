‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Plans To Get Steffy Back, Accepts Fact Liam Will Never Forgive Him

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers show that the exposed illicit affair between Bill and Steffy has created more troubles in Los Angeles. More people are learning about the incident and things are getting more complicated as secrets are revealed as well.

Liam Serves Annulment Papers

Liam and Steffy’s marriage crumbled the moment the former discovered about his wife’s infidelity. It was twice the heartbreak for Liam (Scott Clifton) as the third party involved also happened to be his own father, Bill.

Bill (Don Diamont) saw how Liam and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) were struggling after the collapse of their marriage, and he was filled with deep regret in The Bold and the Beautiful. All he wants now is for his son and daughter-in-law to work things out and reconcile. However, things went the opposite way as Liam already made up his mind and took off his wedding ring.

As per Soap Hub, while at the cliff house, Liam did not only remove his wedding band but he also gave the annulment papers to Steffy. While he clearly showed his intent to be part of his child’s life, he is firm with his decision of shutting down Steffy from his life. Needless to say, as the day passes by, the events are taking a turn for the worse in B&B.

Appalled by the behavior of his father and his wife, Liam makes it clear to Bill that there are severe consequences for his actions. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/f9WmNCs9fd #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/OsHaznu9Jq — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 6, 2018

Bill Wants Steffy Back

Now, Bill realizes how bad things have become and seeing how Liam hates him now, he knows that he will never be forgiven. He might consider going away from Los Angeles for a while so that his son can calm down and Steffy will have some space too. Perhaps, the time he is away would also give the heartbroken couple the chance to think about their relationship and resolve their issues.

But then again, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Bill will have a change of heart and will not want the Liam-Steffy reconciliation anymore.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Wyatt calls Bill out for destroying his son's marriage. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/Pj1vmDeSwy pic.twitter.com/Z1a1TQy1PN — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 11, 2018

Since he knows that Liam will not forgive him and his son already made up his mind to leave Steffy through annulment, Bill may just accept this reality and decide to just live his life the way he wants it to be. This means that since he still likes Steffy very much, Bill will not hold back anymore and just continue to pursue his former daughter-in-law until he gets her back in his arms.

Finally, Celebrity Dirty Laundry mentioned that there is no point in not going after what he wants since Steffy is now free after Liam dumped her. Moreover, Justin advises Bill to just grab the chance and take advantage of Steffy and Liam’s breakup. Their relationship is over anyway, so it is the perfect time to earn her love.The question now is, would Steffy be vulnerable again and fall for Bill?