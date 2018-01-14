Song Joong-Ki, Song Hye-Kyo Are Reliving Their Golden Moments

January is a special time for newlywed South Korean stars Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo. This time last year, a few days after the KBS Drama Awards, Song Joong-Ki realized what he needed the most in his life.

Although his body language and acceptance speech at the awards ceremony hinted that the actor was fond of his Descendants of the Sun co-star, no one suspected anything beyond dating. But Song Joong-Ki was unlike most actors on the Hallyu entertainment scene.

Months of spending time with Song Hye-Kyo made him realize that he needed the real Dr. Kang Mo-Yeon in his life — not just as a friend, but as his soulmate. Soon after the KBS Drama Awards ceremony on December 31, 2016, he pursued Song Hye-Kyo, both literally and metaphorically. The actor followed Song Hye-Kyo to Japan to make the toughest decision of his life.

Song Hye-Kyo had completely ruled out the prospect of dating anyone from the Korean entertainment industry. The lessons she learned from her past relationships compelled her to stay away from her male co-stars. This was good news to Song Joong-Ki, who wasn’t looking to date her. Instead, he wanted to marry her.

Although the date has remained a mystery, Song Joong-Ki proposed to Song Hye-Kyo in Tokyo, Japan, in January, 2016, and she said “Yes.”

In what seems to be a celebration of sorts, Song Joong-Ki and Song Tye-Kyo were spotted in Japan a few days ago.

The couple was holding hands and walking around the quiet alleys of Tokyo. A report by Koreaboo showed several photographs of the SongSong couple in Tokyo. A Korean fan, who was in Japan, spotted the newlyweds at a coffee shop in the luxurious district of Aoyama, near Omotesando station. According to a report by Drama Fever, the SongSong couple signed an autograph for this fan.

This year, fans are awaiting two big announcements: Song Joong-Ki’s new project and the SongSong couple’s baby. Fans on social media are already making photoshopped images of the star baby. So far, Blossom Entertainment, Song Joong-Ki’s agency, has not doled out any details on his upcoming project.