‘Bachelor’ Alum Tenley Molzahn Has Finally Found Love, Announces Engagement

Tenley Molzahn has been searching for her happily ever after for a long time. After much heartbreak through the years and many failed attempts at love through The Bachelor franchise, she has finally found true love all on her own. After dating Taylor Leopold a little more than two years, Molzahn announced her engagement earlier today.

Us Weekly shared the huge news that Tenley and Taylor are getting married. The couple announced their engagement to the world on social media. Tenley first made her debut into Bachelor Nation in 2010 when she became the runner-up on Jake Pavelka’s season of The Bachelor. Molzahn went on to participate on the short lived Bachelor Pad and the huge hit Bachelor in Paradise.

Tenley’s quest for love on all her Bachelor adventures ended in disappointment and heartbreak, but she did have one long relationship with a contestant from The Bachelorette. While their relationship did not form on the show, Molzahn had an on-and-off-again relationship with Kyton Locke before finally calling it quits for good in 2014. After this split, Tenley decided to give reality television one more chance when she decided to take the plunge and appear on Bachelor in Paradise hoping for the best.

While reality television proved to be unsuccessful for Tenley, a mutual friend introduced her to Taylor and the rest is history. Molzahn has said one thing she loved about Leopold was that he had no idea who she was and knew nothing of her Bachelor past. The two hit it off and had what Tenley describes as the best first date ever. Molzahn said, “I had the best first date of my life with him and in that minute of just meeting him I knew there was something really special about him.” Her feelings were right.

Tenley took to Instagram on Saturday to share a picture of her and Taylor while announcing the happy news. Molzahn began her post by saying, “THIS IS HAPPENING!!!” Tenley went on to say she said yes to forever and gushed about how happy her heart is. She added, “Taylor, you’re the answer to some of my hearts greatest prayers and deepest desires, and that you have chosen me, and that we really get to do this, my heart is full of praise! God’s Love and faithfulness has always been true to me, but since the day I met you, I truly believed that God had all along been letting me find my way to you.”

Tenley’s future husband, Taylor, is a product-line manager for a sandal company. Molzahn is doing well for herself as well. She is a certified holistic health coach and has her own website and blog, Tenley’s Sweet and Free Life.

Anyone who follows Tenley on social media can see how happy and in love she is with Taylor. Hopefully more details will emerge in the coming weeks of possible wedding dates for the happy couple. Congratulations to Tenley and Taylor. In the meantime, fans can see if the newest Bachelor, Arie, will find his perfect match as the new season of The Bachelor airs Monday nights on ABC.