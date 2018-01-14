Galaxy S9: Practically All Specs Of Samsung’s First 2018 Phone Appears To Have Been Leaked

Just like that, practically everything about the Samsung Galaxy S9 seems to have leaked. Recently, a member of the r/Android community on Reddit shared an image of what appears to be the back of the Galaxy S9’s retail box. While the authenticity of the image could not be confirmed, the features outlined on the box do paint a picture of a smartphone that could compete pretty well in the current mobile market.

According to the image leak of the Galaxy S9’s retail box, the upcoming flagship would be the exact same size as its predecessor, the Galaxy S8, in that it would be a 5.8-inch device with a Quad HD+ Super AMOLED panel. Just like its 2017 sibling, the Galaxy S9 would also feature an 8MP Selfie Camera, IP68 water and dust resistance, iris scanner, 64GB storage, 4GB RAM, wireless charging features, and lastly, a pair of earphones that are tuned by AKG.

While the specs of the device outlined in the recently leaked retail box are not that surprising, the specs of the cameras and speakers of the device have managed to set the smartphone community aflame.

In the r/Android subreddit alone, many members of the community immediately took notice of the Galaxy S9’s Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP OIS shooter with f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture and Super Slow Mo features. Translating these camera specs to real-world usage, the f/1.5 aperture of the Galaxy S9 would allow the upcoming smartphone to produce quality shots in low light scenarios and close up images. This aperture setting would also give the Galaxy S9 the same capability as Apple’s Portrait Mode for the iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

Galaxy S9 Retail box! Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP OIS F1.5

Super Slow-mo (I think 960fps)

Stereo Speakers tuned by AKG ???? (via https://t.co/ii4f2gG17j) pic.twitter.com/gui5lfCUOp — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) January 12, 2018

The f/2.5 aperture, on the other hand, would work great for daylight scenarios where lighting conditions are optimal. These specs, coupled with Samsung’s Dual Pixel technology, all point to the idea that Samsung’s first 2018 flagship would be a killer for photography.

Apart from the device’s camera, many members of the r/Android subreddit also took notice of the Galaxy S9 retail box’s mention of stereo speakers tuned by AKG. Considering that stereo speakers have been absent in the Galaxy S8, many fans of the South Korean tech giant responded very well to the leak.

Samsung has not released a statement confirming the authenticity of the recent Galaxy S9 retail box leak. Thus, it would still be wise to take the information presented here with a grain of salt.