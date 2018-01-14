Rumor That Tyga Wants To Be In Delivery Room With Kylie Jenner Is Fake News, ‘Gossip Cop’ Says

Kylie Jenner’s unconfirmed pregnancy has triggered a lot of far-fetched rumors about the reality star and lip-kit mogul. But one of the most bizarre speculations has been that Kylie’s ex-boyfriend Tyga wants to be in the delivery room when she gives birth. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Hollywood Life published a story where they claimed the “Rack City” rapper wants to be there for the arrival of Kylie’s first child.

According to Hollywood Life, Tyga and Kylie have maintained a friendship even though they are no longer in a romantic relationship. Their alleged insider said that Tyga wants to be in the delivery room to support his ex-girlfriend.

But celebrity rumor watchdog Gossip Cop is on the case and they say that the story is fake news. They say that they checked with their own source in the Jenner camp who reacted with disbelief at even being asked the question. They also say that their Tyga insider replied with “expletives” when they asked.

Tyga may or may not be texting Kylie when he’s lonely like Hollywood Life claims, but based on his Instagram profile he seems more interested in promoting his career right now. The rapper has been posting stills from the video for his most recent song “Temperature.” One of the stills features Tyga riding a motorcycle with a model named Juliana Herz who acts as Tyga’s love interest in the video, Gossip Cop reports.

Hollywood Life has also reported that Tyga is planning a reality TV show where he plans to get “revenge” on his ex-girlfriend by dating “Kylie clones” and living it up all over the world. The celebrity web tabloid claims that Tyga is teaming up with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, to star in the show. Their Hollywood Life insider adds that Tyga is doing the reality show because he was angry that she didn’t include him in her spin-off series, Life Of Kylie.

But Gossip Cop has looked into the claim and their “impeccable” source says that Tyga and Disick did not even know that they were allegedly working on a show together. As mentioned earlier, Tyga may be too focused on his rap career to be concerned about doing a show connected to his ex-girlfriend. For his part, Disick is probably too busy with his own life and his current flame, Sofia Richie.