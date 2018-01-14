Mark Wahlberg Donates $1.5 Million To Time’s Up in Michelle Williams’ Name

Mark Wahlberg has made the decision to donate $1.5 million to Time’s Up in Michelle Williams’ name after all of the controversy over their pay gap. People shared that Mark decided to donate this money to the Time’s Up Defense Fund, which helps to fight harassment and pay inequities in Hollywood.

Mark actually got paid a reshoot fee of $1.5 million for All the Money in the World. Michelle only received $80 per day. A lot of people were really upset that he got paid so much more than her. This is a huge pay difference and a lot of people felt like these two should have been paid similar amounts.

He realizes what a big topic it has become and said, “I 100 percent support the fight for fair pay and I’m donating the $1.5 million to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name.” Wahlberg’s agency William Morris Endeavor company is also making a $500,000 donation. This means it will end up being a total of $2 million that is donated. This company actually gave them $1 million earlier this year.

An insider shared that when Mark Wahlberg joined All the Money in the World, he actually agreed to a huge pay cut over the initial pay he was supposed to get. It is being reported that their contracts were totally different. It says that Michelle was supposed to make herself available for reshoots if she could and she was only paid the normal amount per day. Mark was actually able to renegotiate his contract, and that is how he ended up getting more money than her for the rest of the time. It does sound like this was an A-list actor who was able to negotiate and get a better paycheck.

After all of the drama, he made the choice to actually end up donating this huge payday. Michelle actually ended up missing Thanksgiving with her daughter so that she could redo this shoot. So far, Michelle Williams hasn’t spoken out about this big donation that he made.

Olivia Munn mocks Mark Wahlberg's All the Money in the World reshoots pay https://t.co/L3YMNd42Jt — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 12, 2018

Fans are shocked that Mark Wahlberg decided to make this huge donation, but it might have been the best decision so that they could work through this issue. It will be interesting to hear what Michelle has to say about it.