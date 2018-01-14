‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila Wrecks Brooke And Ridge’s Wedding

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) are pushing full steam ahead with their wedding plans, but with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) due back on the scene soon, will the I do’s turn into I don’t? New B&B spoilers and rumors hint that Sheila will crash the wedding and ruin it all so she can continue with her plan to win Eric Forrester (John McCook) and become queen of the castle once again. To do that, she needs Ridge single.

Ridge Furious At Bill-Steffy Reveal

Bold spoilers for this week from She Knows Soaps promise that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) makes a drastic decision this week. He’s decided to fast-track the divorce and cut ties with Brooke. Bill goes to tell Ridge that he won’t be an obstacle to their wedding, but all heck will break loose after Ridge finds out why Bill is so generous. Steffy knows she needs to tell her father the truth about sleeping with Bill before he finds out somewhere else, but will she get to him first?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from this week’s CBS promo photos show that Steffy talks with Ridge after Bill comes to see him about the divorce. Once Ridge learns the truth, he and Bill come to blows over the sleazy daughter-in-law sexcapade. You might remember that Bill once confronted Ridge about Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey), calling him a predator and saying Caroline was like a daughter to Bill. This time, the tables are turned, and Bill seems like the predator.

Brooke Stunned And Hurt By Bill’s Actions

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central predict that Brooke is initially thrilled that Bill agreed to a quickie divorce so she could get hitched to Ridge. Brooke shows up to tell Steffy about her wedding plans and is shocked to find Steffy distraught and in tears. Brooke arrives after Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) stuns Steffy with confirmation that their marriage is over because of her sleeping with his dad. Steffy’s world is crushed by the time Brooke arrives.

B&B spoilers reveal that Liam slaps Steffy with annulment papers and she’s still reeling when Brooke comes to the cliff house. Brooke is stunned to learn from her future daughter-in-law that she slept with Bill and it ruined her marriage. This convinces Brooke that she made the right move leaving Bill since he seems to be on a downhill slide ruining his life and taking others down with him. First Bill blew up Sally’s building and then he blew up Liam’s marriage.

Sheila’s Plotting Resumes

All of these events lay the groundwork for Sheila to make a big move to move forward with her plot to become Mrs. Eric Forrester. Sheila’s been silent for a while, but she’s about to come back with a vengeance. For Sheila to get back with Eric, she needs to get rid of Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer). To do that, she needs Ridge single because he’s the key. Sheila knows that Quinn and Ridge have romantic urges that are unrequited. They may deny their feelings, but they’re still there.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and rumors tease that Sheila’s plan has multiple levels. The first is to stop Ridge and Brooke’s wedding. From there, Sheila needs to set up Ridge and Quinn to finally give in to their desire and cheat. Once that happens, Sheila can expose the infidelity to Eric. He might forgive Quinn and Ridge for kissing a few times, but if they wind up in bed, there’s no way that Eric will let it go. The question is, who can stop Sheila and will it be in time to save the “Bridge” wedding?

Catch up on the latest B&B scoop for what happens the week of January 15-19, the enticing offer that Sally makes to Liam, whether Hope is Liam’s past or future, and Justin playing matchmaker for Bill and Steffy. Watch CBS every day for new Bold episodes and check back often for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.