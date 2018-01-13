WWE News: Triple H Talks The Return Of The Undertaker — ‘Wait And See’

The Undertaker hasn’t been seen on WWE television since his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 last year, but is he really and truly done? It has been confirmed that the wrestling legend will appear on the 25th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw in a couple of weeks, but fans are curious if he will do more than just show up. As for Triple H, he is always wondering about a possible return for the former champion and he has some interesting things to say about it.

When he placed his ring gear in the center of the ring after last year’s loss, everyone truly thought that signified his retirement. Since then, there have been rumors flying around about his return, but none of them have become reality by any stretch of the imagination.

As reported by Metro, the biggest rumor happening right now is that The Undertaker will indeed return and have a match at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. If the speculation is to be believed, The Undertaker will face off against John Cena in a “Legend vs. Legend” match, but only time will tell if there is any truth to that.

Well, Triple H isn’t saying much as to whether “The Deadman” will return or not, but he certainly isn’t denying it.

WWE

Triple H recently spoke with the NY Post about a number of topics, and as always, The Undertaker was brought up in any conversation regarding WWE.

First, Trips talked about the longevity of Monday Night Raw and how it has been able to stay on the air for a quarter of a century. He calls the show a “monster,” and explains how it has been grown to be one of the biggest shows in television history.

From there, the subject of The Undertaker came up and Triple H wasn’t yet ready to call the legend’s career over.

“I understand why people can’t let go of it. It’s a hard thing to say that that would be the end. What he has left? I don’t know. We’ll have to ask him. That’s the beauty of WWE. Wait and see. “You talk about longevity and the ability to change and morph all those things, he is a measuring stick of all of that. That’s why 25 years later they want to see him maybe more now than ever. As a performer he is the measuring stick in a lot of ways, and as a human being as a performer in what we do, as a locker room leader. I respect him more than anybody.”

While that doesn’t necessarily say The Undertaker is definitely returning, it does make it seem like the door is still open. After having close to a year off to recover and heal up, could there be one more match in the icon before all is said and done?

If it was up to Sting, he would step into the ring one more time if it meant a match with Taker.

WWE

In just a couple of weeks, the 25th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw will take place and it will feature the return of The Undertaker. It has been confirmed that he will show up that night, but no one knows if it will be a one-off or if there will be an angle started with John Cena or Sting or someone else for a match at WrestleMania 34. For now, WWE isn’t saying much, but it is obvious that Triple H is not closing the door, saying that anything is possible.