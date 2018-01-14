Melania Trump Divorce: As New Evidence Of Affair With Stormy Daniels Emerges, Rumors Of Expensive Split Grow

Melania Trump was rumored to be planning to divorce Donald Trump late in 2016 but called off those plans after he surprisingly won the presidential election, but now there are increasing rumors that the split could be back on amid reports that Trump slept with adult film star Stormy Daniels and then paid her $130,000 in hush money.

The report of Trump’s alleged affair was published Friday in the Wall Street Journal. A report claimed that Trump lawyer Michael Cohen arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels in exchange for her silence about a 2006 encounter she and Trump had at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. The alleged affair came just a year after Trump was married to Melania, and a few months after she gave birth to their first child, Barron.

Though Cohen vehemently denied any payout and said there was no encounter between Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels, other evidence of the affair has emerged including an account from fellow adult film star Alana Evans who said that Daniels shared details of her encounter with Trump, the Daily Beast reported.

The reports have revived rumors that Melania Trump could be seeking a divorce from Donald in the near future. Several recalled the previous reports that Melania had divorce papers ready to go and changed her plans once Donald won the election, as Opposing Views had reported.

Daily Beast says it was in talks with Stormy Daniels before the election to do an interview after learning from other porn stars of an alleged affair with Donald Trump https://t.co/f0v9ffjgZd — Charlie J. Johnson (@Charliemagne) January 13, 2018

On social media, many people are imploring Melania Trump to divorce her husband, while others are wondering why she has remained silently by him through a string of reports that he had extra-marital affairs while married to her.

Melania, see a divorce attorney now before the pig is arrested and his assets are seized. Any judge in the land would give your anything you want. https://t.co/3dOGxOd2w3 — Delahunty (@SkyTalker33) January 13, 2018

How long before Melania files for divorce? — John Spaulding (@JohnSpaulding) January 14, 2018

Town & Country magazine even spoke to a number of divorce attorneys who predicted that a Trump divorce could involved tens of millions of dollars in assets being split up and a custody battle that Donald Trump may choose to sit out of.

But despite the growing rumors, Melania Trump has still given no indication that she has any plans to divorce Donald. She has remained behind Trump even in the wake of scandals like the release of the Access Hollywood video in which he appeared to brag about sexually assaulting women. As for the reports that Donald Trump slept with adult film star Stormy Daniels and then paid her $130,000 to keep quiet about it, there has been no statement from Melania or her office.