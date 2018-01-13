‘Destiny 2’ Director Admits The Game Needs More Weapons That Matter

Destiny 2 Game Director Christopher Barrett shared some additional insights Friday evening into what he thinks the game needs going forward, as an addendum to the 2018 development roadmap. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players who stick it out with Bungie should look forward to more weapons that matter.

The game director explained what he wants to address while explaining the road map bullet points for “Pinnacle Weapon and Gear Improvements,” “Weapon and Ability Balance Pass,” “Weapon Slot and Archetype Improvements,” and “Exotic Weapon and Armor Balance Pass.” It all comes down to giving weapons that players want and giving them something to chase in the endgame.

“Destiny 2 needs more weapons that matter, both in power and the hunt to acquire them. Exotics need to live up to their name. The most skillful or visceral weapons like Snipers, Shotguns, and Fusion Rifles need to return to glory. We’re on it,” Barrett declared on Twitter.

He later added, “the case can be made for close range weapons or preloading fusion shots requiring skill. Depends on how they are balanced too.”

The question is how much patience will Destiny 2 owners have to see these improvements. The “Weapon and Ability” pass plus “Exotic Weapon and Armor Balance Pass” won’t occur until sometime in February. The rest are slated for fall 2018, or sooner.

Additionally, Destiny 2 owners will likely not see any new weapons until the rumored Gods of Mars expansion, which is said to be releasing in March. The exception would be the small possibility of new weapons added to Iron Banner, Faction Rallies, or other events prior to the expansion’s release.

That’s at least two months before players begin to see changes to the current stale weapon meta in Destiny 2 Crucible and PVE activities. Given how the community has complained about issues with the weapons since the game was released last September, the response time by Bungie is perhaps too slow. Barrett and the development team will need to come through with some impressive improvements.

Bungie/Activsion

The good news is that Eververse and event improvements will come beforehand. A January 30 update wil introduce Masterwork Armor plus Raid-specific mods for armor and weapons. The Crimson Days event starts on February 13 and will not be as stingy as The Dawning with rewards. Players will receive a Crimson Engram every time a Guardian levels up and can also receive Crimson Engrams by completing the Nightfall, Raid, and Crimson Days milestones, plus they’ll get a chance for earning one at the end of each Crimson Doubles match.

Further Eververse improvements to move more loot to endgame activities will arrive with the start of Destiny 2 Season 3 in March.