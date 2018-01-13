People Happy Trump Was Golfing During Hawaii Missile ‘State Exercise’ Alarm: ‘Thank God He Was Playing Golf’

While reports of an “incoming missile” frightened loads of people in Hawaii, there are also many people on social media breathing a sigh of relief that President Donald Trump was golfing in West Palm Beach during a scary emergency alert issued in Hawaii. As reported by MSN, the alert that an incoming missile was not a drill, which ended up being a false alarm, set hearts fluttering and people panicking in Hawaii before they learned there was no incoming missile.

While plenty of social media posts show folks expressing anger that Trump is once again on the golf course, others are expressing relief that Trump wasn’t allegedly near nuclear codes at the time. With Trump’s mental health at the center of controversy, Twitter users are writing that with Trump being on the golf course at the time of the false alert, the golfing activity may have delayed Trump from sending a missile into the atmosphere based on a false alert.

Comments appearing in the reply sections of media posts about the Hawaii incident display that some Twitter users are writing that the golf course was probably the best place for Trump to be during such a crisis. As seen in the below tweet from ex-Obama official Patrick Granfield, the alert in Hawaii caused him to thank the heavens that Trump was distracted by golf.

Thank God the President was playing golf. pic.twitter.com/K7wPtsevGO — Patrick Granfield (@pgranfield) January 13, 2018

A search for “Trump golfing” on Twitter results in a variety of reactions, some ranging from relief and happiness at Trump being away playing golf to anger and concern over Trump once again golfing.

Imagine if instead of golfing Trump had been watching Fox and Friends when the Hawaii ballistic missile False alarm went out. I may not be tweeting right now if that were the case. — Brian Krassenstein???? (@krassenstein) January 13, 2018

According to the Hill, the White House has claimed that Trump was indeed briefed on the false alarm in Hawaii, which White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters called a “state exercise.”

“The President has been briefed on the state of Hawaii’s emergency management exercise. This was purely a state exercise.”

A search for “Trump golf” on Twitter shows some comments that accuse Trump of not caring about Hawaii since there is no Trump golf course in Hawaii.

Trump’s website lists 17 “Trump Golf Clubs” but does not list a golf course with Trump’s name located in Hawaii. Thus far, Trump’s Twitter account has not made mention of the Hawaii incoming missile false alert.