It turns out that boxer Mike Tyson is one of the biggest Downton Abbey fans ever, and he wants to put it out there that he would like a role in the Downton Abbey movie. And Tyson even has some thoughts for Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes on what he could add to the Downton Abbey movie. Iron Mike Tyson says if Fellowes calls him up at his home in Las Vegas, he will be on the next flight to the U.K. Tyson says he wouldn’t have to think twice because being part of Downton Abbey is one of his fantasies.

Mike Tyson Wants Downton Abbey Creator Julian Fellowes To Call Him

The script for the Downton Abbey movie is still said to be under wraps (though Tyson says he’s hearing buzz), as Julian Fellowes is said to have it in the works, but it’s still not his primary project. Fellowes has stalled working on The Gilded Age for NBC, which will be a kind of American Downton Abbey(Hey, Mike Tyson, this might be the best way for you to get your foot in the door for the Downton Abbey movie).

Jeremy Swift who played Spratt, the Dowager Countess’s butler in the original Downton Abbey says that a Downton Abbey movie script does exist, but Julian Fellowes has been using some James Bond style tricks to make the script disappear after reading.

“There is a film script that we’ve all been sent but it disappeared in a Mission Impossible style from our emails. With a little puff.”

It’s a surprise that Mike Tyson, best known for boxing, face tattoos, and the movie The Hangover is a Downton Abbey fanatic. Something about Mike Tyson screams ESPN rather than PBS, but Tyson says that he never missed an episode of Downton Abbey during its run in America.

Mike Tyson said that he wouldn’t be the first American to be in Downton Abbey, because Elizabeth McGovern who played Lady Cora is American, and then Shirley MacLaine and George Clooney also made appearances, according to The Sun. Tyson would love to represent the U.S. in the Downton Abbey movie.

Tyson Has Some Downton Abbey Movie Script Thoughts

“I’m a fan and I watch the show over here in the States. It’s just done so well. Maybe I could play an American musician, or I could be very aristocratic. An aristocrat would be a good role to play. That would be great fun. God willing.”

Mike Tyson got a whiff of the fact that the main cast of Downton Abbey was told to keep their schedules clear in 2018. If this is the case, Tyson wants Julian Fellowes and friends to know that he’s available, and loves England.

“I’m a great fan of the Brits, and the British people kinda get me. If the producers are reading this I’d say, ‘Listen, I’m open to the work’. It would be awesome.”

Mike Tyson Would Like To Be The Jack Ross Of The Downton Abbey Movie

But while Downton Abbey fans might think that Mike Tyson (even assuming that someone would cover the face tattoo) would be an odd fit for a Downton Abbey movie, Tyson wouldn’t be the first American musical character on Downton Abbey, says the New York Post.

Fans of Downton Abbey should remember the character of Jack Ross, the suave American Jazzman who had a fling with Lady Rose. Jack Ross was played by actor Gary Carr (a Brit who played an American), who says he got a call out of the blue while he was in Guadeloupe to film himself reading Downton Abbey dialogue as if he was from Chicago. Carr said he had to call around to find someone with a high-def camera on the island where they shoot Death In Paradise. Carr said it was a far cry from shooing on a BBC set.

“The sun was going down and there were, I’m not kidding, chickens running about and dogs barking.”

Carr loved working on Downton Abbey, but it’s ironic that Mike Tyson wants to work in Downton Abbey in the U.K. while Gary Carr wants Shonda Rhimes of Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal to call him.