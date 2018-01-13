Trump Allegedly Changing Medical Health Report, Wants 199-Pound Weight, But Staff ‘Asking Him To Be Realistic’

President Donald Trump’s weight has long been a topic of discussion, ever since Trump visited with Dr. Oz in 2016 and received applause from the audience due to Trump’s 441 testosterone level, as reported by the Inquisitr, but received a bit of criticism from the good doctor for Trump’s then 236 pounds carried on his 6-foot, 3-inch frame. Back then, Trump spoke of knowing that he was always slightly bigger than others and admitted that he could stand to drop about 15 or 20 pounds.

Since that time, rumors have swirled that Trump’s fast food problem has spiraled out of control, with Trump’s alleged New Year’s resolution to eat better allegedly failing by January 2, with the consumption of multiple funnel cakes. Now Twitter is abuzz with a new rumor that claims Trump is attempting to improve his health – at least on paper.

As seen in the above photo, Trump shook the hand of Dr. Ronny Jackson, a White House physician, prior to boarding Marine One. Trump had an extensive physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Friday, January 12. It represented Trump’s first medical exam after becoming President Donald Trump, with the public thus far only receiving reports of Trump’s alleged “excellent health,” as reported by Time.

Trump changing most of the information on yesterday's medical report. He wants "weight" changed to 199 but staff "asking him to be realistic." — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) January 13, 2018

However, according to a popular tweet from the “Rogue WH Snr Advisor” Twitter account – a social media account that enjoys more than 160,000 followers and purports to bring leaks directly from the West Wing – Trump has been busy updating much of the information that appeared on the medical data from the report that resulted on Friday.

The account claims that Trump wanted to list his weight on paper as 199 pounds, however, White House staff are reportedly “asking him to be realistic.” After all, social media scuttlebutt claims Trump’s weight gain is apparent since his days on the campaign trail, which means Trump likely weighs more than 236 pounds at this juncture.

According to CNN, Trump’s mental health is also of concern to the general public, in light of recent words and tweets attributed to Trump. However, the fitness exam did not include psychiatric tests to determine the mental health of the president.