Walt Disney World Extends Park Hours For February 2018 – Earlier Opening And Later Closing

Even though the holidays are over for now, that doesn’t mean Walt Disney World is going to have a severe lack of people visiting its parks. Crowds may be down some from the busy Christmas season, but there is a lot happening during February of 2018 and Disney knows its guests need time for fun. That is why the park hours have been extended on a number of days throughout the month to allow visitors more than enough time to enjoy their days.

With the weather in Central Florida not scorching hot and the rainy season not yet arriving, February is a great time to visit WDW. The one thing that people need to remember is that there are still a number of big events taking place around the country and at Disney Parks.

As the month of February goes on, there will be multiple events taking place and bringing in some bigger crowds. To accommodate the extra guests heading in, the official website of Walt Disney World now shows that park hours have been extended at the parks on different days.

Now, you’ll want to check the schedule online or on your My Disney Experience app before heading out to the parks as not every day has had its hours altered.

Looking through the park hours for February, Magic Kingdom’s closing time has been extended by one or two hours most nights. There are even some evenings where it has been extended by three or four hours from when it was originally scheduled to close.

On Feb. 16-18, Magic Kingdom was originally scheduled to close at 8 p.m. each evening, but the regular park hours now have it closing at midnight each of those nights. With Presidents Day falling on Feb. 19, 2018, the extended closing times are not overly surprising.

During the month of February in 2018, guests will have to contend with events and crowds pertaining to:

Dance and Cheer competition at ESPN Wide World of Sports

Mardi Gras

Presidents Day

Princess Half Marathon

That’s not even mentioning the Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival which starts early this year and begins on Feb. 28.

Check out the full list of park hours and schedule here: Walt Disney World Operating Hours – February 2018

For those heading to Walt Disney World during February of 2018, you’re going to enjoy some great weather with temperatures that won’t make it unbearable in Central Florida. There are going to be plenty of events and big things happening at the parks and resorts, but don’t worry about using your vacation time to enjoy them. With Disney extending park hours on numerous days throughout the month, you’ll still have plenty of opportunities for rides, attractions, and shows.