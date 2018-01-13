Kids Put In Storm Drains As Hawaii Incoming Missile Warning Panics Parents — ‘Wrong Button’ In False Alarm

The “incoming ballistic missile” warning that went out Saturday morning to the folks in Hawaii is now reported as a false alarmed, which was caused by someone hitting the “wrong button.” This wrong button was pushed by just one individual during a shift change that sent out this false incoming missile alarm, an alarm that erupted the people of Hawaii in a panic.

That false alarm had the people who live and who are visiting Hawaii believing there was a missile taking aim at them with only 15 minutes to find shelter. This was a very real threat to the people of Hawaii as they were given only 10 to 15 minutes to make a decision on what they can do to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. According to the live coverage of this ballistic missile false alarm on Fox News Saturday, many people hunkered down in the bathtub and pulled mattresses over the top to keep them in a contained area.

Fox News reported people witnessed parents looking to put kids in storm drains to keep them safe when they were at the height of their fear thinking a missile was on its way. The Gateway Pundit reports that people actually did use storm drains as a shelter for their kids. In the pictures posted below, you can see the parents who were so concerned that they actually used the storm drain as a place of safety for their kids while thinking a missile was bearing down on them.

Officials with the Hawaiian government spoke to reporters and admitted that the “wrong button” was pushed during a “shift change,” setting off the false alarm along with the panic that ensued because of it. While this was a false alarm in which the blame falls to human error, this is a “wake-up call” for the people of Hawaii. This false alarmed showed that people were not prepared if something like this should have occurred, reports Fox News live.

According to the New York Times, the scenes of chaos were seen all around as witnesses report, “People flocked to shelters, crowding highways in scenes of terror and helplessness.” A retired military captain Mike Staskow told the Times, “I was running through all the scenarios in my head, but there was nowhere to go, nowhere to pull over to.” Witnesses report that many people were suddenly were hit with the realization that they were on an island with nowhere to hide.