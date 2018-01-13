MLB Rumors: Jake Arrieta Reportedly Mulling Six Offers, Decision Expected Soon

Pitcher Jake Arrieta is still available on the MLB free agency market. There is a report suggesting that Arrieta could make his decision soon, as pitchers and catchers are slated to join MLB teams in just over a month. Where Jake Arrieta lands could conceivably alter the balance of power in a divisional race.

Jake Arrieta is a couple of seasons removed from winning a Cy Young award with the Chicago Cubs. Arrieta could join one of the Cubs’ rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers or St. Louis Cardinals on a multi-year free agency deal. Doing so would weaken the Cubs, barring the prospects of the Cubs adding a top pitcher themselves.

The Chicago Sun-Times’ Gordon Wittenmeyer is reporting that the Brewers and Cardinals are among six teams which has made Jake Arrieta an offer in MLB free agency. Jake Arrieta could be closing in on a team and is expected to make his decision.

Not all of the six teams that have made an offer for Jake Arrieta has been revealed. However, the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals are regarded as having as strong of a chance at landing him as any other club. Both the Brewers and Cardinals need a top of the line starter.

Another MLB team linked to Jake Arrieta is the Philadelphia Phillies.

What’s Jake Arrieta’s true free agent value? High, but any long-term contract is a significant risk. https://t.co/6SYlAUilRO — SI MLB (@si_mlb) January 13, 2018

NJ.com is reporting that the Phillies are in the running for Jake Arrieta. The Phillies views Arrieta as a pitcher who can help them continue to build a contender in the National League East.

Playoff contention would still be an uphill climb for the Philadelphia Phillies if they were to land Jake Arrieta. An ability to win could factor into the decision by Jake Arrieta. Quite possibly leaving the Phillies out.

The Milwaukee Brewers are where the Philadelphia Phillies are — upstart baseball, which are a few pieces away from winning their divisions. If Jake Arrieta values winning over completely breaking the bank both teams could be ruled out.

Other MLB teams which could be targeting Jake Arrieta are the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins.

One of the final teams confirmed as a party interested in Jake Arrieta is the Chicago Cubs.

CBS Chicago’s Bruce Levine is reporting that the Cubs have not ruled out bringing Jake Arrieta back. During the opening day of the Chicago Cubs’ annual convention, team president Theo Epstein expressed his feelings about Jake Arrieta.

“We have never ruled anything out with him. He earned the right to be a free agent. He gets the ability to talk with 30 teams. I am sure he has a number of suitors and this is a special time for him. He will take his time and find the right contract and right place.”

The Cubs have a good chance at landing Jake Arrieta based on familiarity. Their biggest competition for Jake Arrieta is likely going to come from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Jake Arrieta’s decision could come down to the Cubs and Cardinals, with a strong late push from the Brewers and Phillies. With either the Brewers or Phillies the billing of opening day starter would be placed on Jake Arrieta. Taking the ball on opening day for the Brewers or Phillies could be appealing to Arrieta.

Jake Arrieta could make his decision within the next few days.