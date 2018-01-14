‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next 2 Weeks: Ridge Confronts Bill About Steffy Hookup, Liam-Hope Bond

Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the next two weeks tease Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will come to blows over Steffy’s cheating. Ridge makes his position known and cannot believe that Bill would take advantage of Steffy. Other B&B spoilers state that Liam (Scott Clifton) will enjoy spending time with Hope (Annika Noelle). She fills him in on how she’s changed since her last visit home. It’s going to be an action-packed few weeks ahead on the CBS soap opera.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Ridge will find out about Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Bill’s hookup on Friday, January 19, and he will storm over to confront Dollar Bill about it. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Ridge will imply that Bill took advantage of Steffy’s fragile emotional state. Ridge will rage that her marriage is over and his grandchild will live in a broken home.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Bill will try to convince Ridge that the sex was consensual and he did nothing wrong. He might even say that he and Steffy are meant to be together. Of course, Ridge won’t believe a word that comes out of his mouth. The B&B spoilers indicate that before the confrontation is over, the hot-headed men will come to blows and end up in a physical altercation.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Wyatt calls Bill out for destroying his son's marriage. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/Pj1vmDeSwy pic.twitter.com/Z1a1TQy1PN — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 11, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will confide in Hope about his separation from Steffy. He will explain that he cannot live with the fact that his wife slept with his father. He will probably say that his relationship with Bill is over, too.

Hope will listen to Liam, and she lets him know that he doesn’t have to go through this alone. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that she will discuss how going to Europe was the right decision for her and helped her evolve. Hope will say that she needed to get away from Los Angeles to heal and grow up.

It looks like it won’t take Liam and Hope long to get back together. However, where does that leave Steffy? There will be tons of drama on Bold and the Beautiful in the weeks ahead.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.