WWE Rumors: Women’s Tag Team Division & Titles Could Be Coming To WWE For 2018

As WWE prepares for a historic first-ever women’s Royal Rumble 2018 match this month, they also could be preparing for a women’s tag team division. The latest concept was hinted at by the WWE suggesting that maybe it’s currently in the works. Based on recent developments in the women’s division and the history-making matches that have happened, could the new tag team division arrive in 2018? Here are the latest details on what the WWE is saying about it.

The WWE.com website posted a teaser article about 2018 for eight things they believe the WWE Universe wants to see this year. Among them are Finn Balor challenging for the WWE Universal title again, and the women of WWE main-eventing one of the “Big Four” pay-per-views. The Royal Rumble is one of those shows, as are SummerSam, Survivor Series, and WrestleMania. Sasha Banks and Charlotte previously were the main event for the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

In addition to that part of the wishlist for the women’s roster, it’s also mentioned a tag team division would be another major achievement for the female superstars. It’s mentioned that the NXT, Raw, and SmackDown Live already have singles championships to compete for, but a tag team championship might also be nice to have. The article even teases the NXT’s “Iconic Duo” of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay as perfect for tag team titles. If that’s not enough, the teaser post has a photo of Bayley and Sasha Banks on display as a potential tag team.

These are things WE want to see in 2018…including one DREAM MATCH at @WrestleMania! https://t.co/8GkzIpXHMH — WWE (@WWE) January 13, 2018

While there’s been no official confirmation of a new WWE women’s tag team division, it certainly seems like a possibility based on all of the other history-making moments the latest women’s revolution have participated in. Those have included a first-ever women’s Hell in a Cell match, first-ever Money in the Bank ladder match, and the upcoming first women’s Royal Rumble match. Tag team titles wouldn’t be a “first” for the women of professional wrestling or WWE/F though.

There was a WWF Women’s Tag Team Championship which was originally held back in 1983 by Velvet McIntyre and Princess Victoria as they were recognized as champions. That title was also held by Leilani Kai and Judy Martin aka “The Glamour Girls” and the famous Jumping Bomb Angels. However, it was relatively short-lived, as the title was abandoned after just six years in WWF.

The concept was brought up by The Bella Twins several years ago during the “Divas Revolution” but was never really started by WWE. Now that there’s the newer “Women’s Revolution” it seems revisiting the idea could be in the works. It opens up the possibilities for plenty of different women’s tag teams to compete for the titles. With that said, one also has to wonder if the WWE will start to suffer from having too many titles and not giving thoeir various titles as much importance as they deserve.