Hawaii Scares Entire State By Sending Out False Missile Alert

The entire state of Hawaii was in shock today as their phones lit up with a message that a missile was incoming and they needed to take cover. BBC explained that this message went out in all caps to cell phone users. It said, “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.” Everyone rushed to safety to later find out that this was just a mistake.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency later shared that there was no threat at all and this was just a scary false alarm. Honolulu Police Department said that it was an error. It actually took about 20 minutes for them to correct the message. So in this time, everyone was running to cover and trying to find a way to be safe. A lot of people didn’t even know what to do and then 20 minutes later found out that they panicked for nothing.

There is some speculation over whether this was really an error or whether they thought there was a threat and then realized there wasn’t at all. Maybe it was supposed to be a test, but nobody really knows for sure. Hawaii is actually the closest state to North Korea and this had everyone wondering if this was a missile coming from this country. In September, Pyongyang carried out its sixth nuclear test. As the tweet below shows, President Donald Trump was on the golf course when this all went down.

People in Hawaii are rushing to social networks upset over the scare. They were first asking for prayers and are now upset that they were scared for nothing. It would be great if there would be some kind of explanation about what happened. Everyone is hoping that they can explain why this happened so they won’t have fears of it happening again in the near future. It was pretty shocking that it came straight from the Emergency Broadcast System even though it was all a mistake.

CNN: President Trump was “on the golf course” in Florida when the ballistic missile strike false alarm message was sent out in Hawaii. Of course he was. pic.twitter.com/6n34NbDIe2 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 13, 2018

This false alarm of an incoming missile en route to Hawaii is something we would expect from CNN, not the emergency broadcast system. This is disturbing. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 13, 2018

Things like this happening are now going to make people think twice when they see an alert on their phone. There’s no word yet on how this actually happened and hopefully, an update on this will come soon.