Britney Spears Struts In A Tiny Red Top And Mini-Skirt In Instagram Video

Britney Spears strutted around in a tiny red top and black mini-skirt in addition to other outfits in a new video she shared with fans Friday on Instagram. The 36-year-old had posted a number of photos the week before of her donning a yellow two-piece bikini while vacationing in Hawaii with her two sons, Preston, 12, and Jayden, 11, whom she has with ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

In the new flick Spears shared with her 18.4 million followers, the “Hold It Against Me” singer began her killer dance moves in a pink dress adorned with large rhinestones and tutu skirt that showed off her toned legs. In the next clip, she’s wearing a pink slip dress with black lace trim. Her third ensemble featured a tiny red top and black mini-skirt with black high heels. She was moving to the song, “Portugal. The Man’s Feel It Still.”

The pop sensation captioned the video, “Rebel just for kicks!!!!!” and added various emojis.

Watch the video Spears posted below.

As reported by Us Weekly on Thursday, sources say Britney Spears has signed another Las Vegas deal. She concluded her Planet Hollywood residency on New Year’s Eve, but multiple sources reveal in that Britney just signed a deal to perform at Las Vegas’ Park Theater, which is where Lady Gaga will begin her 74-date performance in December. The Monte Carlo theater has attracted huge musicians like Bruno Mars, Cher, and Ricky Martin to entertain Vegas visitors and fans.

Britney Spears will reportedly begin her new Vegas contract in 2019. One of the sources with knowledge of the deal said Britney was made an offer she “just couldn’t refuse” and that she “loves Vegas!” On top of that, the schedule presented to Spears was “perfect” for her and her kids.

Spears had a tough time leaving Vegas after her New Year’s Eve performance. An insider spills that the singer’s final show was “emotional.”

When it comes to her personal life, Britney, is romantically linked with personal fitness trainer and model, Sam Asghari. Speculations about a possible engagement are running wild after a diamond ring was spotted on her left finger in bikini photos she shared from Hawaii.

Britney Spears shows off her stunning figure in lingerie after ‘signing new residency deal’ https://t.co/m7k1cXq7Qo — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 13, 2018

It’s unclear if Britney Spears is engaged to Sam Asghari, but eyes will remain on her left ring finger until it’s confirmed.