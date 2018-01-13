Hooked On Chicken Nuggets? B&M Will Pay You To Eat Them, But The Requirements Sound Odd

Everybody loves chicken nuggets, especially children. Eat one and it’s nearly impossible to stop. Cooked to a golden brown, each morsel is a thing of beauty. The crispy exterior, the tender meat inside, the rich chicken flavor –every bite hits the spot, and one can’t help but eat it all with lip-smacking gusto. And then you eat the next one, and then the next one after that.

Chicken nuggets are so good one would hardly pass up the opportunity to eat them for free. On June 12, fast food chain B&Q released a job advert stating that they’re willing to pay the right candidate to eat chicken nuggets for free, as reported by Mirror. In short, the chain is offering a job. The job title posted in the advert is “chicken nuggets connoisseur.”

As stated in the ad, B&Q is planning to expand their fresh and frozen food range and the right candidate will be tasked to ensure that every product released is up to par with usual standards. The job description seems easy enough, not to mention attractive. For people who love chicken nuggets, it’s an offer they’ll be hard-pressed to refuse.

“You’ll want to take a bite out of this, as we’re looking for a tasty new individual, who’ll be worth their weight in… food,” the job advert indicated.

“Just like a good steak, this opportunity is rare and shouldn’t be diced with.”

Interestingly, the job requirements posted online by B&Q sounded nothing short of bizarre.

To help us ensure that the range is the best in the country we’re offering one lucky person the chance to taste test some of our range.

Do you think you have relevant experience? – experience can include, but is not limited to:

Getting the 20 share box of nuggets from McDonald’s and keeping them all for yourself

Being the first in the office kitchen whenever someone says there’s cake

That time you tripped and fell at a buffet and saved the plate before yourself

Going to an event or party because there is free food

You value the importance of a fish finger sandwich in life

You can conduct a power point presentation on the reasoning behind curly fries being nicer than chips

AWESOME EXPERIENCE ALERT. Do you know your nuggets? Then step up to the plate and become our Chicken Nugget Connoisseur ????! Seriously… nuggets. Every month for 6 WHOLE MONTHS. FOR FREE ????! If you think you can handle the Nug Life, apply here: https://t.co/JwruX53mRl pic.twitter.com/y7TubHAi3L — B&M Stores (@bmstores) January 13, 2018

As with most job applications, candidates will be asked to write a paragraph on why they think they are the best-qualified person for the position.

The chosen candidate will be paid a £25 voucher each month to spend on fresh and frozen food at the store. The retailer indicated in the advert that they are launching brand new fresh and frozen food range in a selection of stores across the U.S.

Unfortunately, the job is only temporary, so those who are interested would do well to abandon the notion of making a career out of tasting chicken nuggets.

Despite the job title, B&Q implied in its ad that the chosen candidate will also be tasting a “range of products,” which could take to mean that he or she will have to eat other types of food besides chicken nuggets.