‘Teen Mom OG’: Farrah Abraham Reveals ‘Pregnancy Scare’ Via Social Media

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham took to her social media on Friday to reveal that she had just had a “pregnancy scare.” The MTV reality star told followers via a Snapchat video, using a kitty cat filter complete with a squeaky voice changer, that she had a pregnancy scare and then proceeded to tell her fans to make sure they check all of the expiration dates on their birth control.

According to a January 12 report by In Touch Weekly magazine, Farrah Abraham’s message was a serious one, but came across as more of a lighthearted joke, making it very confusing to Teen Mom OG fans who wanted to know if Abraham really was dealing with a pregnancy scare, or if she was just sending out a PSA about the dangers of not using birth control properly.

After revealing that she had a “pregnancy scare,” Farrah Abraham then told her fans via Snapchat that she would tell them more later because she had to “go take care of it.” While some Teen Mom OG viewers didn’t know what to think of Abraham’s strange social media post, others believed that Farrah was poking fun at her MTV co-star, Amber Portwood, who recently announced that she was pregnant with her second child.

Just before Farrah Abraham’s bizarre social media video, she had posted a screenshot of an article about Amber Portwood’s pregnancy. As Teen Mom OG fans know, Farrah has had a lot of conflict with her co-stars, Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell, but got into a physical altercation with Amber Portwood during one heated reunion show for the reality series. Since that time, Farrah has refused to be in the same room, or on stage, with any of her co-stars. She often bashes them online, and recently referred to them as “trash moms.”

Farrah Abraham has also revealed that the current season of Teen Mom OG will be her last and that she won’t be returning to the reality series for any future seasons. Many fans have spoken out about Farrah, claiming that they even fast forward through parts of the show that include her and her family members.

Farrah Abraham can still be seen during the current season of Teen Mom OG, which airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.