Demand For ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ On Nintendo Switch Skyrockets As ‘Xenoverse 2’ Sells Out

As hype for Dragon Ball FighterZ‘s open beta on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One dominates the fan circles, those on the Nintendo Switch are making their demands louder: “Fulfill your promise, Bandai Namco. We want Dragon Ball FighterZ on the Switch.”

Dragon Ball’s latest release on the Nintendo Switch was an astounding success. Nintendo Switch was the fourth console to receive the Xenoverse 2 title, almost a year after the game made its release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. And yet, despite the hype for the upcoming FighterZ title, Xenoverse 2 still did pretty well on the Switch.

According to Attack of the Fanboy, the official Dragon Ball game Twitter page announced that physical and digital sales of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 have now topped 500,000 copies. In fact, even Bandai Namco was caught off guard that certain regions are now running out of stock. Because of this, Bandai Namco promised more copies to come to shelves early in February.

The Switch numbers really did pretty well after My Nintendo News reported that Xenoverse 2 already sold more than 3.3 million copies on the other three platforms back in November. That’s also right about the success Xenoverse made in 2015 when IGN reported that it sold over 1.5 million copies worldwide one month after it released in February 2015. Not too shabby, eh?

Because of the success of Xenoverse 2 on the Switch and the continued support for Dragon Ball FighterZ on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, there’s really no reason for Bandai Namco to refuse Nintendo Switch fans of a FighterZ port. The fans want it. And by virtue of the age-old economics law, when the demand tips the scale, the supply is bound to come rushing in.

@BandaiNamcoUS We kept our promise this is the fourth time I bought this game. Now you keep your promise and release Dragonball fighterZ on the Nintendo switch — J(｡◕‿◕｡)O (@HyruleOtaku) January 11, 2018

FighterZ for #nintendoswitch. We deserve it and you promise it!!! Dont let us down — David AR (@GuNnM23) January 11, 2018

We first caught a whiff of rumors of a leak that Dragon Ball FighterZ is coming to Nintendo Switch in November when user Leakileaks posted a lengthy statement on supposed industry leaks on Reddit. While rumors are always to be taken with a grain of salt, Leakileaks has established some credibility in the past when he leaked information that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Enchantress will be the new characters in Injustice 2′s Fighter Pack 3.

That being said, according to Leakileaks, the technology used to develop Dragon Ball FighterZ is compatible with the Nintendo Switch.

“…there is a Switch port in the works. Unreal Engine 4’s UE4.15 is Switch-friendly, so that may explain why the Switch port is coming later. I do not know what Unreal Engine 4 version it uses for the others. The much demanded Nintendo Switch version will likely come out next year in the autumn or winter.”

On top of this guy’s leak, we are even more convinced that Bandai Namco might start work on the Switch port since they’ve set a condition–and we, the fans, have fulfilled it.

In an interview with Kayane at the Evolution Championship Series 2017 published by Event Hubs, Dragon Ball FighterZ producer Tomoko Hiroki revealed that Bandai Namco will start considering a Switch port for the FighterZ if the Xenoverse 2 port goes well.

When asked about a Switch port for the FighterZ, Hiroki began his answer with, “In regards to the Switch version, we couldn’t really say about the situation. However, what we do know is we would like our Switch users to focus on our first Switch title: Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.”

“After the release of Xenoverse 2 on Switch, then we will start to consider whether we should have Dragon Ball FighterZ on Switch,” he continued.

Thousands of Nintendo Switch are making the demand right now and Bandai Namco shouldn’t have a reason to not listen to these fans. Over at petition website Change.org, over 18,000 have already signed the petition to “Release Dragon Ball FighterZ for Nintendo Switch” as of writing. Go over there and join this noble cause!