‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Next 2 Weeks: Mariah’s Shaken, Hilary Has Baby Fever, And Ashley’s Offer

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the next two weeks tease some tense confrontation is on the way. Abby (Melissa Ordway) will get a visitor in Paris that will surprise her. Since Abby and Lily (Christel Khalil) went to Paris for a business trip, Cane (Daniel Goddard) will probably be Abby’s visitor. Cane will arrive in Paris looking for Lily and on a mission to win his wife back.

According to Soap Central, Cane will track his wife down and profess his love to her. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Lily will admit that she wants to be with Cane. They make love and decide they will figure out how to make this work between them.

Meanwhile, back in Genoa City, Esther (Kate Linder) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) babysit Sam. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that they have a disagreement over Sam. Eventually they come to an agreement. The babysitting duty prompts Hilary to change her own life. She decides she wants a child of her own.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Graham (Max Shippee) will come up with a deadly plan. He will set a trap for Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and she will fall right into it. Since Dina (Marla Adams) still has many lucid moments, she could eventually become a problem for the silver fox.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) will talk about the state of their relationship. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Tessa is tired of being at odds with her former best friend and she wants to spend time with her. It will take Mariah by surprise, and she won’t know what to do about it.

Check out the latest issue of @SoapDigest, on sale now! pic.twitter.com/ufiRcNUQ3s — Soap Opera Digest (@SoapDigest) January 12, 2018

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Tessa plan won’t pay off and Mariah will stick to her guns. She will decide that she doesn’t want to spend any time with Tessa. She poured her heart out to Tessa, only for her to shoot her down. Eventually, they will probably hook up, but Mariah isn’t ready.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will help Hilary will a plot to get what she wants. Y&R spoilers suggest that Phyllis will help Hilary win Devon (Bryton James) back. Hilary has grown a lot in the past few months, and now she has babies on the mind. Is Devon ready to give his relationship with Hilary another go?

Ashley will get a surprising offer. Young and the Restless spoilers state that it probably will be related to Graham. However, there is a small possibility that it could be work-related. It would be nice if Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley could agree to share the CEO position.

J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) will try his hardest to hide his feelings for Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Young and the Restless spoilers state that the former couple had sex on Friday’s show. They don’t want anyone finding of their unexpected hookup.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.