MLK Day 2018 Holiday Bank Hours: Some Banks Open Monday, January 15 — Check This List

Wondering if your bank is open on Martin Luther King Jr Day? Monday, January 15 is a federal holiday and while most banks and credit unions will be closed, there are several major banks that will be open on MLK Day.

Most government employees have the day off, but many others, especially retail and restaurant employees, will be working on Monday. Many businesses will be open, including Walmart, Target, and Best Buy, as well as most fast-food and chain restaurants.

If you need money to go shopping, or simply want to make a bank transaction in person, you may have to use an ATM to get cash if your bank is not listed below. Most banks, and many credit unions, now offer a mobile app so you can do most of your banking on your phone, including transfers, bill payments, and check deposits.

The Federal Reserve Bank is closed on January 15, and that usually means banks and credit unions close their doors for the day. However, there are a few banks who stay open on a number of federal holidays, including main branch offices and retail store banking centers.

According to Go Banking Rates, there are more banks closed than open on MLK Day, but there are five banks that may have special holiday hours on Monday.

Huntington Bank will be open limited hours inside many Giant Eagle and Meijer stores.

Fifth Third Bank may open in-store branches on January 15.

PNC Bank branches inside retail stores may be open.

USAA Bank may open some local branch offices.

U.S. Bank may be open limited holiday hours in some locations.

Last year, TD Bank was open on Martin Luther King Jr Day, one of four federal holidays the East Coast bank normally stays open. This year, the TD Bank changed its holiday schedule, opening only on Presidents Day (February 19), Columbus Day (October 8), and Veterans Day (November 12).

AndreyPopov / iStock Photo

Aside from TD Bank, there is a long list of major national banks that will close their doors on Monday to observe the Martin Luther King Jr Day holiday including Chase, HSBC, Citizens Bank, Citibank, Capital One, Santander, and Bank of America.

If you aren’t sure if your bank is open or closed on Martin Luther King Jr Day, call customer service to confirm their holiday hours. Most banks, and many credit unions, now offer a mobile app so you can do most of your banking on your phone, including transfers, bill payments, and check deposits.