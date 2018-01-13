Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Wants To Raise Baby ‘Out Of LA’ And Away From Her ‘KUWTK’ Family [Rumors]

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly keen on keeping her baby away from the spotlight and her “dramatic” KUWTK family.
In an exclusive report by Radar Online, it has been alleged that the 33-year-old reality star vowed to raise her first child as private as possible. According to the webloid, the Revenge Body star is planning to keep her baby out of L.A. where most of the Kardashian-Jenner family reside.
Apparently, Khloe is currently living far from the famous clan, and it’s allegedly putting a strain on their relationship. A source told the webloid that things between the KUWTK star and her family members are “worse than ever,” especially since she is not living anywhere near them right now.
The same source also claimed that Khloe is becoming “more and more resentful” towards her famous family following her alleged fights with them. The webloid claimed that the youngest Kardashian sister is “disgusted by the way her family flaunts their money and constantly talk behind each other’s backs!”
It can be recalled that Khloe revealed that her famous family encouraged her to lose weight simply because she was “hurting the brand.”
In an episode of her reality show Revenge Body, she opened up about her weight loss journey and how her KUWTK family told her to shed weight to maintain the brand’s image.
Although the Kardashians’ concern came from the management side of the family, Khloe still couldn’t help but feel hurt, adding that there are more subtle ways to say it.
In an interview with People, Khloe also revealed that growing up, she used to compare herself to her slimmer sisters Kim and Kourtney.
Apparently, Kim and Kourtney would always say they weighed 102 pounds, while she weighed around 140 pounds at the time.
✨Sometimes it's hard for me to post these transformation posts only because I can't imagine my life being this unhealthy again. Never would I ever consider myself fat, But I would consider myself unhealthy mentally/physically and not knowing my true value. Mind, body and soul. For me, my transformation journey started from within. I needed to heal myself from the inside out. Once I started putting myself first, everything started falling into place. My life transformed a few years ago when I made the decision to stop existing and start living. I decided when I was ready regardless of what anybody else was saying about me. Regardless of the pressures. I had to do this on my terms or I knew it wouldn't last. It's ok to take the control back. Choose your life. Don't let anybody else decide for you! We are no victims to life but we can become victims and prisoners to the people that we choose to surround ourselves with if we allow them to break us and consume us. Never be afraid to put yourself first! Never choose comfort over your own well-being! Never forget that fate loves the fearless! Today's wisdom was yesterday's pain. Tomorrow's happiness is today's bravery! I am so proud of myself for being stronger than I've ever been-mind body and soul. I am even prouder of myself that I've been able to maintain a healthy lifestyle for so many years. I broke that cycle and I'm happier than I have ever been! You can do this!! Start from within and nothing can stop you. Elevate yourself- mind body and soul ✨
Despite her weight, Khloe has never lost self-esteem and confidence in herself. Eventually, she learned to embrace her body type and enjoyed a body-positive outlook.
Currently, Khloe has already lost a total of 40 pounds since she started her weight-loss journey. She also became a fitness enthusiast and never misses a day of working out despite being pregnant.
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️
In December, Khloe Kardashian finally confirmed that she’s expecting her first child with NBA superstar Tristan Thompson. The reality star is expected to welcome their little bundle of joy in late March or early April.