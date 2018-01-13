Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Wants To Raise Baby ‘Out Of LA’ And Away From Her ‘KUWTK’ Family [Rumors]

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly keen on keeping her baby away from the spotlight and her “dramatic” KUWTK family.

In an exclusive report by Radar Online, it has been alleged that the 33-year-old reality star vowed to raise her first child as private as possible. According to the webloid, the Revenge Body star is planning to keep her baby out of L.A. where most of the Kardashian-Jenner family reside.

Apparently, Khloe is currently living far from the famous clan, and it’s allegedly putting a strain on their relationship. A source told the webloid that things between the KUWTK star and her family members are “worse than ever,” especially since she is not living anywhere near them right now.

The same source also claimed that Khloe is becoming “more and more resentful” towards her famous family following her alleged fights with them. The webloid claimed that the youngest Kardashian sister is “disgusted by the way her family flaunts their money and constantly talk behind each other’s backs!”

It can be recalled that Khloe revealed that her famous family encouraged her to lose weight simply because she was “hurting the brand.”

In an episode of her reality show Revenge Body, she opened up about her weight loss journey and how her KUWTK family told her to shed weight to maintain the brand’s image.

Although the Kardashians’ concern came from the management side of the family, Khloe still couldn’t help but feel hurt, adding that there are more subtle ways to say it.

In an interview with People, Khloe also revealed that growing up, she used to compare herself to her slimmer sisters Kim and Kourtney.

Apparently, Kim and Kourtney would always say they weighed 102 pounds, while she weighed around 140 pounds at the time.

Despite her weight, Khloe has never lost self-esteem and confidence in herself. Eventually, she learned to embrace her body type and enjoyed a body-positive outlook.

Currently, Khloe has already lost a total of 40 pounds since she started her weight-loss journey. She also became a fitness enthusiast and never misses a day of working out despite being pregnant.

In December, Khloe Kardashian finally confirmed that she’s expecting her first child with NBA superstar Tristan Thompson. The reality star is expected to welcome their little bundle of joy in late March or early April.