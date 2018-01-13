‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey Roloff Gives A Tour Of Baby Ember’s Adorable Nursery

While Little People, Big World is still off-the-air, Audrey Roloff is letting fans inside her home by giving a peek inside baby Ember’s nursery. This is the first time for LPBW fans to see a full tour of Ember’s room, and it is too cute for words!

Audrey wrote an entire blog post on her website about her precious daughter’s nursery, which she said is her favorite room in their new home. Before baby Ember was born, Jeremy and Audrey bought a home near the Roloff Farms which they later renovated.

Ember’s room is actually a “tiny little room” adjacent to Jeremy and Audrey’s bedroom. It was originally meant as a sitting area for the master’s bedroom, but Audrey revealed that she always knew it was going to be perfect as a nursery.

“When I first saw the ad for our house on [the listing], this room was what caught my eye,” Audrey Roloff wrote in her blog.

Of course, I envisioned the nursery and the ease of being able to walk 5 steps from my bed to change diapers, nurse, etc. It also makes our master bedroom feel so much bigger the rooms are separated by a giant doorway with pull shutters, making it feel like one giant room.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff chose a clean and homey look for the nursery, painting the walls white and installing hardwood floors. The room actually has a brick fireplace which they kept, giving the space a cozy feel.

There’s a lot of pristine white furniture and accessories, such as the crib, changing table, and rugs. In one corner is an oversized tufted rocking chair, also in white, with a matching ottoman. Scattered in between are baby pink and light grey accents. Although the first-time mom stated that the room isn’t quite finished yet, the photos reveal a gorgeous space perfect for her little princess!

This is by far my favorite room in our house. It’s still not quite finished in these photos (and even still), but it feels organized, clean, pretty, and cozy. I love how it’s coming together.

What makes baby Ember’s nursery even more special are the tiny DIY projects made by special people. Over the fireplace, Jeremy and Audrey hung the “baby” decorative balloons which they used at Audrey’s baby shower. In one nook, there are white crates which Audrey turned into shelves for Ember’s books. The reality star revealed that the crates were actually hand-painted by Little People, Big World matriarch, Amy Roloff!

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcomed baby Ember on Sept. 10 last year. She has just turned four months old on Wednesday, and Audrey celebrated the milestone with a heartfelt Instagram post.

The 26-year-old mom marveled at how fast her daughter is growing, given the postpartum struggles she had to go through. Audrey has previously shared that she developed mastitis shortly after giving birth, which made breastfeeding terribly difficult. Now, she happily shared that her daughter is steadily gaining weight and is a happy infant.

With the rough beginning we had, I never thought I’d have a chunky baby…I’m in love, I’m in love, and I don’t care who knows it!

Meanwhile, Little People, Big World is expected to premiere a new season this year. While TLC has not officially announced its return, the Roloff family members have all confirmed that they have been filming scenes for the upcoming new season.