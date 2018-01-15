A Mixture Of Probiotics And Brocolli Extract Could Help Kill Colorectal Cancer Cells

A new study reveals that a mixture of engineered probiotics and extract from cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts could kill more than 95 percent of colorectal cancer cells in a dish.

The findings of the study were published in the journal Nature Biochemical Engineering. The study was led by Dr. Chun-Loong Ho, Professor Matthew Chang and other colleagues from the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore. Chun-Loong Ho said that someday, people who are diagnosed of colorectal cancer could take the probiotics as a dietary supplement along with broccoli to prevent colorectal cancer or to reduce recurrence after cancer surgery, as noted by Newsgram.

Colorectal cancer is considered the third most common type of cancer and the second most common cause of cancer-related mortality in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Colorectal cancer is also referred to as colon cancer or rectal cancer. This cancer begins in the colon or the rectum. An estimated 135,430 people were diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2017 in the United States. The good news is that the survival rates for this type of cancer are quite high with about 64.9 percent of patients have a long-term survival rate.

In the new study, the researchers developed an engineered form of E. coli Nissle, which is a harmless type of bacteria found in the gut. Then, they added the engineered E.coli together with either broccoli extract or a solution of glucosinolates to a petri dish that had colorectal cancer cells. The result showed that it suppressed over 95 percent of these cancerous cells.

Furthermore, when tested on mice with colon cancer tumors, the results indicated a decrease in the number of tumors by 75 percent. The researchers also said that the remaining tumors had reduced in size, according to Medical News Today.

The scientists are hoping that this newly engineered probiotic and the broccoli extract could have a significant role in combating colon cancer. Dr. Ho also emphasized in this new study that mothers are right after all, in which they always say “eating vegetables is important.”