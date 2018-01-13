First UFO Sighting Of 2018 Captured In Mexico — UFO Expert Claims Aliens Were Spooked By SpaceX’s Zuma Launch

Video footage of a mysterious flying object hovering over Baja California in Mexico surfaced on the internet this week and was later tagged as the first UFO sighting of 2018. As reported by Daily Mail, a woman shot the video while driving through the streets of the Mexican state. Interestingly, the shape of the bizarre-looking object, as can be seen in the now-viral video, was vertically oriented, so much so that it looks like a massive floating cigar.

Pedro Ramirez, a self-proclaimed UFO expert, revealed that it is the first UFO sighting of 2018. He added that the video is proof that aliens are concerned about the recent rocket launches made earlier this week.

“Aliens are aware that we have made a number of space launches recently and have identified that we have been sending up ‘war material,'” he said.

“This year will be very important for those of us who follow this phenomenon closely.”

“Some of these space missions have ‘suspicious objectives’ that alien being are [sic] aware of,” he added.

The space missions Ramirez was referring to was SpaceX’s Zuma mission, which fired a satellite into orbit Sunday from the Breakthrough Listen facility, a research center installed to search for intelligent extraterrestrial communications in space. The launch, however, failed, and the Zuma craft was later declared “dead in orbit.” SpaceX, however, refused to make a statement about the failed launch.

As is the case with every UFO sighting, those who were unimpressed dismissed the video as a hoax, while others took guesses as to what the mysterious object could be. One YouTube commenter speculates that the weird-looking object was a limping balloon full of helium being driven by the wind. Another said that it could be a piece of dirt on the car’s window.

UFO sightings, along with alleged alien abductions, have been reported around the world for decades. Most reports, however, were declared to be hoaxes, but there are others that are regarded as unsolved cases even to this day.

Numerous conspiracy theories concerning UFOs, mostly involving the U.S. government, have been springing up for decades. But in an unprecedented move that shocked even the most staunch ufologists, government officials admitted to several media outlets last December that there’s a good possibility that extraterrestrial life may exist. Luis Elizondo, a former head of the Pentagon Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program, said that there’s enough evidence to support the theory.

“My personal belief is that there is very compelling evidence that we may not be alone,” he told CNN.

The Pentagon has released UFO video footage taken from the cockpit of a government aircraft. U.S. Air Force / Getty Images

Along with the shocking statement, the government also released a compelling “secret” UFO video showing a 2004 encounter with a possible UFO over San Diego involving two Navy F/A-18F fighter jets.