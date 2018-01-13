Stormy Daniels Allegedly Told Alana Evans That Donald Trump Chased Her Around In His ‘Tighty-Whities’

A second porn star has come forward to corroborate claims that President Donald Trump cheated on his wife with adult film actress Stormy Daniels. According to Alana Evans, she was privy to details of Trump’s alleged sexual encounter with Daniels and was even invited to join the pair during their 2006 tryst.

In a written statement published by Fox News, adult film star Stormy Daniels denied a Wall Street Journal report claiming that she was paid $130,000 in “hush money” to keep quiet about her supposed sexual relations with the current president. She also attempted to shut down reports that she and Donald Trump had an affair in July 2006, just months after future first lady Melania Trump gave birth to her husband’s fifth child, now 11-year-old Barron. However, Daniels’ close friend and confidant, fellow porn star Alana Evans, is now backing up the claims that Daniels and Trump had an extramarital affair.

According to the Daily Beast, the media outlet was in talks to do an interview with Stormy Daniels during Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels ultimately opted against speaking to the online publication about her relationship with Trump, but three other sources, including Alana Evans, spoke to the Daily Beast about what happened when the porn star and the future president met at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe over a decade ago.

Evans revealed that she was visiting Lake Tahoe during the tournament, and she just happened to run into Stormy Daniels. Daniels told her friend that Donald Trump had invited her to hang out with him later that evening, and she asked Evans to join them.

“Stormy said Donald knew exactly who she was and wanted to meet her,” she recounted.

Alana Evans said that she received repeated calls from Stormy Daniels that night. During one conversation with her friend, she could hear Donald Trump in the background begging her to make their twosome a threesome. However, Evans explained that she wasn’t comfortable with the situation because men who “have so much power” scare her. When making up excuses to bail on her friend didn’t work, she simply turned her phone off.

“Stormy calls me four or five times, by the last two phone calls she’s with Donald [Trump] and I can hear him, and he’s talking through the phone to me saying, ‘Oh come on Alana, let’s have some fun! Let’s have some fun! Come to the party, we’re waiting for you.'”

Stormy Daniels later forgave her friend for leaving her alone with Donald Trump, and she even divulged a few details about what Alana Evans missed out on by deciding not to join the party. She also revealed that Trump had such a good time with her that he decided to give her the keys to his Florida condo.

“She tells me, ‘All I’m going to say is: I ended up with Donald in his hotel room. Picture him chasing me around his hotel room in his tighty-whities.’ I was like, ‘Oh I really didn’t need to hear that!'”

This isn’t the only time that the world of politics and porn have collided for Alana Evans, who is the vice president of the Adult Performers Actors Guild. As reported by LA Weekly, she starred in a porn parody titled Palin: Erection 2008. Evans played Cindy McCain, the wife of former presidential hopeful John McCain. The politics-oriented adult film made headlines in 2011 when another of its stars, Stephen Clancy Hill, attacked and killed a man with a sharpened prop machete before committing suicide.

Porn star Alana Evans attends an event with her husband. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Alana Evans hasn’t just gotten political for the sake of a porn movie. Last year, she slammed the Republican Party for its stance on her profession. After the GOP unveiled its 2016 platform, she accused Republicans of being hypocrites for watching porn privately while publicly decrying it as a “public health crisis.”

“A Republican administration goes after porn based on their public morals, but we all know what they’re doing behind closed doors,” she told the Daily Beast.