‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Jan 15-19: Jason Gets Impatient, A Mysterious Text, Maxie Grows Desperate

General Hospital spoilers tease Jason will get more clues about what happened to him, and it seems like Maxie will continue to have fears. Jason will have a visitor, and it will be an old friend.

Monday, January 15

General Hospital spoilers on Monday tease Carly (Laura Wright) will prove how protective she can be of Josslyn. According to She Knows, Carly will get in touch with Dr. Kim Nero. Carly will tell Oscar’s mom that she needs to tell her son to take a cold shower.

On Friday’s episode, Joss dropped a condom from her bag, and this will send Carly in a panic. Meanwhile, Oscar and Joss will try to think things over and see if they are ready to take the next step.

Carly will not be the only person who will panic, General Hospital spoilers suggest Maxie (Kirsten Storms) will also feel desperate. Lulu’s (Emme Rylan) article about Nathan (Ryan Paevey) just went online, and Maxie will worry that it will put their lives in danger.

Anna (Fiola Hughes) will grow desperate on Monday, and the same goes for Jason (Steve Burton) who will finally get some answers about what happened to him.

Tuesday, January 16

The Corinthos family drama will continue on Tuesday. Carly’s outburst at Kim will have consequences. Of course, Joss will also hear her mother’s tirade. Needless to say, General Hospital spoilers for next week tease Joss will get the support she needs. Whoever it is, someone will defend Josslyn and her actions.

Speaking of family drama, another member of the Corinthos family will seek out the truth. On Tuesday, Michael (Chad Duell) will look for Nelle (Chloe Lanier) and ask her to tell him the truth.

After receiving more details about his past, spoilers tease Jason will grow impatient. It took him a long time to find useful information about the last five years. Now that he is inching closer to the truth, he will become greedy for more details.

Wednesday, January 17

General Hospital spoilers on Wednesday revealed it will be all about Ava Jerome (Maura West). Ava wants to get her old face back, and she is intent on getting plastic surgery. She always felt insecure about her appearance and she always wanted to restore her beauty.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Nathan Varni revealed anything and anyone might pop up for this Ava-centric episode. It will be a quick trip down memory lane and a look back on what Ava did in the past. At the same time, it will also feature Griffin’s true feelings for Ava and explain his point of view. This will be a standalone episode, and General Hospital fans can catch a quick break from the complicated affairs in Port Charles. Spoilers tease there will be an interesting message for Sonny, and it will be delivered through a text.

Thursday, January 18

After a standalone episode, General Hospital will revert to its regular programming. Spoilers tease Maxie will continue to worry about the Faison situation. There’s no telling what will happen next. Nathan might end up in serious danger, and the same might also happen to Lulu.

Nathan's taking a HUGE risk today, West Coast. Is finding Faison worth the danger he's putting his family in? #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/sHVZbpBlop — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 12, 2018

Over the past weeks, Lulu revealed how ruthless she can be in the name of investigative journalism. Meanwhile, Franco will be caught off guard. Some things will just keep making him edgy. Ned will also try to rally people to his cause. It seems like he will approach Alexis and ask her to help him out.

Friday, January 19

General Hospital will end next week with some exciting scenes. Dr. Obecht will be desperate. This will most likely involve Faison who might return to haunt Nathan and his family. On the same day, spoilers tease someone will visit Anna. General Hospital spoilers hint Jason will have a new ally, and it will be an unexpected person.