Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding Theme Revealed, Expect No Similarity With William and Kate’s Ceremony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to tie the knot in May. And, it is going to be one of the most-awaited events this year. Thanks to Markle’s personal inputs, the wedding is expected to be quite different from the one that had Kate Middleton as the bride.

According to divorcee Meghan Markle, this will be her fairytale wedding. She is apparently having a “hands-on” approach while making the arrangements for it. Sources reveal that she is going to surprise her guests with something unique.

It has been revealed that the wedding theme would be “white and classic.” It will be interesting to see what kind of twist Markle brings to it.

The 36-year-old American bride is planning the wedding together with Harry. According to the staff members, they have never seen the 33-year-old prince this happy.

Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton, pulled off a special surprise on her wedding. Roger Federer played a match of table tennis with the bride. The legendary tennis player then played matches with Harry, William and the Duchess of Cambridge.

In 2011, Kate Middleton’s wedding had some unique flavors as well. She had burger stalls, as well as an ice cream van, installed at her wedding reception.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding was a huge affair. The bride wore an Alexander McQueen dress worth £250,000 (around $343,000). The vintage design was created to suit a 19th century look, with a semi-bustle at the back.

According to the Daily Express, there was some extra padding around the hip so that the narrow waist of the corset would be accentuated.

Kate has a 32-24-33 body, while the Suits actress has a 37-25-34 body, Healthy Celeb reported. The two also have different fashion sensibilities.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

When Meghan got married to Trevor Engelson in 2011, she preferred a simple wedding dress. In 2016, she talked about her “perfect wedding dress” to Glamour. She said she had the luxury of wearing great clothes on a daily basis, thanks to her profession. So, she would prefer wearing something “relaxed” on a regular day.

“I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic.”

Meghan mentioned that her favorites were Delphine Manivet and Christos Costarellos. She is also a big fan of Ellie Saab. J. Mendel.

Mail Online came to know from a source that the surprise at Harry and Meghan’s wedding might come in the menu. While Harry would follow the “best of British” theme for food, Meghan might add some items that would reflect her “Los Angeles heritage.”

The source also reveals that the surprise at the wedding is expected to be “quirky.”