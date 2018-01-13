Aibo Dog: Sony Releases Its New Intelligent Robot Pet Dog With New Tricks

Sony has released its new intelligent robotic pet dog known as Aibo Dog with new tricks this time at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on Thursday. The first robot dog was developed during the 1990s and 2000s.

The new cute and adorable Aibo dog is equipped with artificial intelligence and internet connectivity. It can interact with people and do many things. Certainly, being with Aibo dog is fun and exciting.

This robotic dog has touch sensors on its chin, head, and back. With these, you can pet and touch its back and it responds. It also has a camera on its nose, helping to identify its family members and search for its favorite thing — the bone known as Aibone.

In addition, Aibo dog has 22 actuators and OLED-screen eyes. It can play for two hours. Meanwhile, the charging time takes around three hours, according to The Verge.

You would be delighted as you see this robot dog shaking its head and wagging its tail. You can play with it through a smartphone and teach it new tricks. He can also relate to you, but not that submissive. Nevertheless, it is friendly to those who are kind to it.

Surprisingly, Aibo dog can show different emotions with its flapping ears and its eyes that are made of a cutting-edge, light-emitting display. Naohiro Sugimoto, a 7-year-old boy from Tokyo, described the new dog as “heavy but cute.” He said that when their dog died, they bought Aibo dog as they wanted a new family member, as noted by Phys.org.

Meanwhile, Yasuyuki Nakamura, 46, said that he was delighted to see the robot dog back. He further said that he had been waiting for a new Aibo. He added that he ordered one as he was happy to see the revival of this robotic pet dog.

However, the new Aibo dog costs almost $3,000. This includes a three-year package with software devices like data storage. It is not yet available in the United States, yet its visibility at the CES in Las Vegas could mark a step that it might be seen playing around the U.S. soon. Sony also plans to launch in other countries, but it has not confirmed the details yet.