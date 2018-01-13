‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Confronts Eli About Lani, Camila Banus Reveals If She Believes Him

Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of January 15 reveal that Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) has romance, confusion, and devastation. The Latina is involved in a few different storylines. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, the actress discussed what fans can expect. She also explained how her relationship with Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) is different from her previous romances.

Eli and Lani (Sal Stowers) slept together on Christmas Eve. They thought their partners were in bed together. However, Lani misunderstood what she saw. For now, Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) is the only person that knows about the incident. Even though she is JJ Deveraux’s (Casey Moss) aunt, the doctor is the one who let Lani know she was pregnant.

Days of our Lives spoilers from SoapCentral tease that Eli and Gabi finally take the next step. The couple ends up in bed together. The next day, Gabi finds a woman’s earring in her boyfriend’s room. Soap Opera Digest wrote that she asks Eli about it. He admits that it belongs to Lani. However, he omits certain information. He vaguely explains that Lani dropped it when she was there talking to him “about something.”

Even though Gabi is trusting his word, there is a little shimmer of doubt in her mind. However, she has no reason not to believe him. He has always been direct and upfront with her. So, she accepts Eli’s answer and tries to put it out of her mind.

However, Gabi has always had great instincts. This trait is what led her to suddenly know that something was wrong with JJ, which saved him from committing suicide. Some fans believe that this same gut feeling will gnaw at Gabi when it comes to Eli and Lani.

“And she trusts him and she opens her heart to that response and believes him and just hopes that he’s telling the truth.”

However, fans know that in Salem, secrets don’t stay hidden forever. Eventually, the truth will be exposed, tearing apart relationships, destroying trust, and creating resentment. It could also lead to some paternity issues since there is a baby involved. Plus, this isn’t the first time Gabi has been cheated on. She used to date JJ and they broke up after she found out he slept with Lani.

Gabi thinks she has finally found happiness on Days of our Lives. Spoilers tease a slightly different story, though. Her joy will be short-lived in the upcoming week and it has nothing to do with love. Her company, Gabi Chic, just signed a deal to join DiMera Enterprises. Despite the promises made to her by Stefan (Tyler Christopher) and Kate (Lauren Koslow,) things will go from bad to worse.

Andre (Thaao Penghlis) fires Gabi, which leaves her devastated. It is speculated that the contract gives ownership of Gabi Chic not to the Latina, but to DiMera Enterprises. This means the business she built from the ground up will be lost.

However, that isn’t all. After she gets fired, Andre is found dead. Since she has motive and has killed before, this could make her a suspect. It might also create complications in her relationship with Eli. He is a detective and he will have to be careful about a conflict of interest. He will also need to keep his personal feeling separate from the facts of the case.

Camila Banus explained how her relationship with Eli is different from the other men in Salem. The Days of our Lives actress revealed that with JJ and Chad (Billy Flynn,) she fell in love hard and fast. There were instant connections and fiery chemistry.

However, with Eli, it has been different. From the very beginning, the two were open and honest with one another. Eli even knew that Gabi was still in love with Chad when they were first set up by Abigail (Marci Miller.) With this romance, the feelings have grown slow and steady over time.

“He makes her forget about other things and it’s the kind of relationship that you want, that just takes you away from everything that’s bad in your world.”

Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that Eli and Lani’s secret will eventually be out in the open. It could happen soon, or it might not be exposed for months, perhaps even years. In the meantime, keep watching to find out how this story unfolds.