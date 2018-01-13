‘Bigg Boss’ 11 Winner: Shilpa Shinde Or Hina Khan? Bets Are High For Favorites As Voting Comes To An End

Big Brother has more than 54 franchise countries and regions, and the Indian version is apparently even more popular than the original. Bigg Boss, as the Indian TV show is called, has reached the finale of Season 11. The show is hosted by one of the most popular Indian movie stars, Salman Khan. As the public voting comes to an end, bets are high for the favorites. People are literally putting their money on the celebrity who they think should be the winner of the show.

The four finalists of the show are Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, and Puneesh Sharma. Other than Puneesh, all three are associated with television. While the first two are TV actors, Gupta is a TV producer. Puneesh entered the house as a common man. However, thanks to the show, he seems to have achieved celebrity status already.

It must have been a daunting task for Puneesh to compete with all the other popular celebrities and still manage to end up in the finals. Nevertheless, if bets are to be believed, his chance of winning the show is the lowest among them all. Earlier, odds in his favor were 6.5-1. The odds have improved, but are at 3-1, the lowest of them all.

Gupta’s odds were 4.75-1 when the show started. His chances look better as his odds have improved to be 2-1. Hina Khan had 3-1 odds in her favor in the beginning. Now, she stands with 1.5-1 odds in her favor.

When Shinde started the show, she had odds 3.5-1 in her favor, which means Hina Khan was more likely to win it. At the end of the show, Shilpa stands with 1.25-1 odds in her favor, making her the favorite to win the show.

While betting is an unregulated business sector in India, estimates suggest that people have put as much as INR 10 billion (around $150 million) on the show. The figures, as revealed by the Times of India, represent the money at stake in and around New Delhi only. And, Shilpa Shinde has more than 30 percent of all the bets in her favor.

Bigg Boss is more popular than Big Brother on Google Trends over the last 12 months. Google Trends

Bigg Boss Season 11 is popular for betting among those who regularly bet on cricket. Some don’t even watch the show, but bet on various contestants anyway.