‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Graham Frames Ashley For Dina’s Death

Graham’s latest card about being married to Dina did not do much, but he still has other cards to play. According to Soaps She Knows, this week on The Young and the Restless, Graham sets in motion a bold plot and frames up Ashley for a possible murder of Dina.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, January 15, reveal that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) still has not figured out which chemicals were stolen, and there is no new information about the break-in. Meanwhile, Dina (Marla Adams) questions Graham (Max Shippee) about what he is doing with all the drugs. Graham manages to distract her by taking her for a walk in the park, although he brings with him the bag with the vials.

When Graham is about to throw the bag in the trashcan, Nick (Joshua Morrow) arrives. Nick introduces himself to Dina, but she is having a bout of Alzheimer’s and does not recognize him. Nick notices that Graham took the bag from Dina. He explains that they are Dina’s medications. Nick tells him to ensure that she takes the medicines so that she would not be able to hurt any of his family again. Nick leaves and Graham dumps the bag into the trash bin.

Later on, Graham invites Ashley to Dina’s suite. She was suspicious but went there anyway. When she arrives, Dina tells her Graham is taking her on a cruise and she believes Graham is a pharmaceutical salesman. Graham explains these are not true and that it’s just because of her Alzheimer’s. Graham shows Ashley he is emotional seeing Dina being delusional, but Ashley is unmoved, via Soaps.com.

Say Whaat? – Dina and Graham Married on #TheYoungandtheRestless? https://t.co/3EGBdmZduW — Soap Opera News (@SoapOperaNewss) January 9, 2018

When they sit down to eat, Graham asks Ashley to get his hypodermic needle and insulin in the mini fridge. Ashley gets it, but she is already holding the needle. Graham says he is mistaken. Ashley puts the needle back in the fridge—with her fingerprints on it. Graham grins behind her. After she left, Graham puts the needle in a bag. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Graham later kissed Dina on the forehead and bids her goodnight.

Graham could be plotting Dina’s death and will use the needle with Ashley’s fingerprints to put the blame on her. However, it is also possible that he is planning to kill Ashley instead. He might make it look like a suicide or perhaps set up Dina.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.