’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jason Opens Up About Divorce From Cassia

One year after Jason Hitch was arrested for beating his wife, Cassia Tavares, the 90 Day Fiance couple is officially getting a divorce. Jason talks about what led to finally calling it quits.

According to Hitch, he did everything he could over the past year to keep their relationship. He gave what Cassia wanted, brought her to trips and concerts of popular artists and bands, and even sent her to college. However, no matter how many date nights and fun outings they went to, it seems that it is not enough to salvage their marriage.

“Around her birthday I took her to Melbourne, FL for an Army Couples retreat,” Hitch said, via Starcasm, “but nothing worked. She flipped a switch and that was it. There was nothing I could.”

After the battery arrest last year, the 90 Day Fiance couple lived separately, but Hitch was hopeful they could fix their issues. The charges were later dropped and they got back together.

Jason posted on social media about his split with Cassia and shared that she refuses to talk to him now. She reportedly only communicates with him through text messages. According to Hitch, Cassia returned to Brazil in December, but she is probably back to the United States by now to attend college at the University of South Florida. Regarding her immigration status, Hitch revealed that they filed in August a petition to remove the conditions on her green card. It is unclear, however, if the request has already been approved.

Fans have yet to hear Cassia’s side of the story. As it seems, she has deactivated her social media accounts, at least those that are publicly known. As for Jason, he revealed his plan to file the divorce papers. While waiting for it to be approved, he is working on his promotion and deployment, as well as on having a beach body. He has been working on losing weight and previously revealed he already lost about 30 pounds.

The 90 Day Fiance star also wants to go back to dating, and now he knows what he should look for in a wife. Per In Touch Weekly, Jason Hitch said he wants a good communicator and a truly giving person. Fans over Facebook showed support to Jason and told him he deserves better.