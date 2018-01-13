Donald Trump Might Face Another Impeachment Vote From Rep. Al Green After ‘Sh**hole Countries’ Remark

President Donald Trump continues to face the aftermath of his controversial “sh**hole countries” remark. This time, the commander-in-chief might be facing yet another impeachment vote from Rep. Al Green.

On Friday, the Houston Democrat announced that he will force another impeachment vote on the House floor next week, marking his third attempt since October. Green’s move came shortly after Trump allegedly made “racist” comments against immigrants from countries such as Africa, El Salvador, and Haiti.

It can be recalled that on Thursday, Trump reportedly questioned why people from the said nations were brought over to the U.S. and even labeled them as “sh**hole countries.”

The president’s disparaging words obviously did not sit well with Green, prompting him to push for another impeachment vote. According to Newsweek, the Texas representative is keen on presenting new articles next week and hopes to get the majority of votes.

Green also took to Twitter and expressed his disgust on Trump’s “racist bigotry.” He reiterated that condemning such act is not enough and even used the hashtag “repeal and replace Trump.”

In December, Green attempted to impeach Trump with a forced procedural floor. However, it was overwhelmingly voted down by both Democrats and Republicans.

At that time, Green’s impeachment articles claimed that Trump is “fueling an alt-right hate machine” that’s “causing immediate injury to American society.” A total of 58 Democrats voted in support of the impeachment, while 364 members voted against it.

Congressional condemnation of racist bigotry is not enough. In Congress, talk is cheap-it’s how we vote that counts. Next week, I will again bring a resolution to impeach @realDonaldTrump. I will put my vote where my mouth is. #RepealandReplaceTrump — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) January 12, 2018

Aside from Green, other Democrats condemned Trump’s latest remarks. Rep. Jackson Lee released a statement on Friday calling the president’s comment as “ugly” and “divisive.”

“As a granddaughter of Jamaican immigrants and a proud member of Congress representing the 4th largest and one of the most diverse cities in the nation, I believe Trump’s latest, ugly, divisive comment shows that the president has no idea what makes America great again.”

President Donald Trump is being criticized after allegedly calling Africa, El Salvador, and Haiti “sh**hole countries.” Pool / Getty Images

Democratic Senator Richard Durbin, on the other hand, described Trump’s language on immigrants as “hate-filled, vile, and racist.” He also claimed that he personally heard the president speak those words, adding that the comments in the press are accurate.

“I cannot believe that in the history of the White House and of that Oval Office, any president has ever spoken the words that I personally heard our president speak yesterday,” Durbin said. “You’ve seen the comments in the press. I have not read one of them that’s inaccurate.”

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Meanwhile, Trump took to Twitter and denied such allegations, claiming that he didn’t use the incendiary words. The president clarified that he “never said anything derogatory” about Haitians other than being “very poor and troubled country.”

Trump went as far as accusing the Democrats of making up the story, adding that he should probably record future meetings.