Trump Medical Exam Results ‘Excellent,’ But Full Details May Not Be Released By White House

President Donald Trump’s first medical exam as a U.S. president reveals that he is in “excellent health,” but complete details of the testing done during the three-hour exam may not be released to the public.

On Friday, Trump had a complete physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Reuters reports that military doctors spent about three hours with President Trump. When the exam was complete, White House doctor Ronny Jackson announced that the check-up went “exceptionally well.”

The New York Times reports a statement issued by the White House reveals that Trump, 71, is ‘in excellent health,” but Dr. Jackson did not go into detail about the exam. However, Jackson did state that he would provide “some of the details” to the public on Tuesday during a press conference with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, but how much we learn is up to the White House.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

“The President’s physical exam today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center went exceptionally well,” Dr. Jackson stated. “The President is in excellent health and I look forward to briefing some of the details on Tuesday.”

Details about Trump’s weight, blood pressure, and other basic test results, as well as the names of any medications the president takes, were not released on Friday.

Doctors will get the results of the tests in a few days, but the details may never be known if the White House decides to limit the information that is released publicly. Although a media briefing is scheduled for Tuesday, reporters in attendance may only learn basic information about Trump’s physical exam.

According to the New York Times, the White House decides what data will be released and President Trump is “not compelled to release any information.”

The last time information about Donald Trump’s physical health was released to the public was in September, 2016. According to CNBC, the president’s personal physician stated, via a letter, that Trump, who is six-foot, three-inches tall, weighed in at 236 pounds and his tests for blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol were “within the normal range.”

After President Trump’s physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, he traveled to his Palm Beach, Florida, estate where he will stay through Monday.