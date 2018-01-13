‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Fired From DiMera Enterprises, Is She A Suspect In Andre’s Death?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) has been murdered. The weekly preview clip from the official website for NBC confirmed this. Soap Opera Digest magazine wrote that Andre fired Gabi Hernandez. Will this make her a suspect in his death?

Camila Banus’ character created Gabi Chic, which quickly became a success. Salem’s corporate wizards were watching, which led to Gabi getting two offers. One was from Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) and the other was from Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva.) In the end, Gabi went with DiMera Enterprises.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that during the week of January 15, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will celebrate with Gabi. The two end up taking their romance to the next level and become intimate. Finally, everything seems to be going well for Gabi.

Unfortunately, things won’t stay that way. DOOL spoilers reveal that at the end of the week, Andre DiMera fires Gabi. It is a huge blow to her, both personally and professionally.

She created Gabi Chic on her own. She built it up herself, including marketing, promotion, and everything else that goes with entrepreneurship. Kate did review the business plan, but Gabi did all of the work.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers previously suggested that Gabi was conflicted about the deal. She knew that Kate, Chad (Billy Flynn,) and Abigail (Marci Miller) would honor the contract. However, just as everything was signed, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) showed up and took over. Even though she was torn about the decision, she wanted the terms clarified. She still had a grace period in which she could back out.

It appears that Andre waited until that grace period was over and then fired Gabi on Days Of Our Lives. Not only is she without income now, but she no longer has her company. Due to the legal documents she signed, Gabi Chic is now owned by DiMera Enterprises.

With Andre being murdered right after that, Gabi will probably be a suspect. She had a motive and as fans recall, she has killed before. Even though the circumstances were different, she went to prison for Nick Fallon’s murder.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Gabi won’t be the only one under investigation. Head writer Ron Carlivati previously teased that there will be a long list of suspects. Andre was not a well-liked Salemite. He had many enemies and over the years, did many things to make people want to kill him. However, Gabi probably didn’t do it.

Based on what has happened so far, it seems that Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) could be the real killer. She is intelligent, sneaky, and crafty. She will make sure that nothing leads back to her. It was also teased that Chad and John (Drake Hogestyn) get close to the truth, which causes Vivian to panic.

Days Of Our Lives fans that remember Vivian from years ago know she is all about revenge. She doesn’t hesitate to take her plans to lethal levels. To make revenge even sweeter, she will probably frame someone else for the crime.

Fans are predicting that it won’t be Vivian or Gabi that goes on trial, but Kate Roberts DiMera. After all, Vivian and Kate have been adversaries for decades. The villainess always wanted revenge, but will she get away with it? It is unlikely since Louise Sorel only returned for a brief stint. The actress filmed Days Of Our Lives for a few months, so expect her to remain on television screens for a little while longer.

If Kate is arrested for Andre’s murder, it could lead to a lengthy trial. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Billie Reed (Lisa Rinna) comes back in a few months. Could Kate’s possible prison sentence be the reason for the return?